A Ligonier man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party in Mount Pleasant Township back in February.

Tyler Madison Hulbert, 23, was released after his Thursday arraignment on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He is charged with four felony charges related to aggravated sexual assault and corruption of minors along with two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 18 years of age and indecent exposure.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

