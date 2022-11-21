A Ligonier man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party in Mount Pleasant Township back in February.
Tyler Madison Hulbert, 23, was released after his Thursday arraignment on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He is charged with four felony charges related to aggravated sexual assault and corruption of minors along with two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 18 years of age and indecent exposure.
According to the criminal complaint, Hulbert met the victim at a house party Feb. 12 at 121 Apollo Road in Mount Pleasant Township. The victim told investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police that Hulbert had made numerous sexual advances toward her despite she and others telling him she was 15 years old.
Police allege in their complaint that Hulbert enticed the victim on at least three occasions to perform sexual acts on him at different locations on the property including his car, a shed and an area used to operate a business. The victim told police Hulbert inappropriately touched her as well.
Each time Hulbert engaged the 15-year-old girl in sexual acts they were interrupted by others at the party, according to the complaint.
Hulbert, who was 22 years old at the time the alleged incident took place, initially denied having sexual encounters with the victim but did admit to being at the party and meeting the victim there. After further interrogation, Hulbert admitted to police the girl had performed oral sex on him in his car but stopped when someone began yelling, according to the affidavit.
Hulbert is scheduled to appear Dec. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady for a preliminary hearing.
