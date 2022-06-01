Allegheny County Police charged a Ligonier man for carrying a firearm without a license after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered it in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday.
Robert Pozik Jr., 36, of Ligonier, was released without bail, after his Glock 43 9mm handgun was discovered loaded with eight bullets by an officer working the X-ray machine at the checkpoint.
Pozik is facing a first degree misdemeanor charge for carrying the firearm without a license to carry firearms. The charge could result in a maximum of five years in prison, a fine between $1,500 to $10,000, or both.
The TSA can also enforce penalties on anyone caught trying to bring a loaded gun through airport security. Those penalties include a fine up to $13,900 and losing their TSA PreCheck privileges, according to the TSA.
“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing the importance of having a valid license to carry and knowing not to bring a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport.
This is the eighth firearm found on passengers or in their luggage at the checkpoint at the Pittsburgh airport and third one in May. On Sunday, TSA officers found a loaded handgun in the backpack of a Wellsville, Ohio man who works at the airport.
On May 5, TSA officers found a loaded handgun at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, the first one found there this year.
Last year, 5,972 guns were found on passengers by TSA officers around the country. In 2022, 86% of the firearms found by TSA were loaded.
Travelers are permitted to transport firearms and ammunition in their checked baggage if they are packed in accordance with TSA and airline guidelines.
Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case and locked. Ammunition must be stored separately from the firearm and persons must declare the firearm at the airline ticket counter. The TSA provides more information on traveling with firearms on its website.
When a firearm is discovered at Pittsburgh International, TSA officers close the checkpoint and wait for Allegheny County police officers to remove the weapon.
Pozik is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing June 6 at the magisterial district court in Oakdale.
