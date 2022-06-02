A Ligonier man is out on bond after police said he strangled and headbutted a woman on Memorial Day.
Vincent W. Berardi, 35, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the Ligonier Township home for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, Ligonier Valley police said they heard a woman screaming inside the home and entered.
Once inside, police detained Berardi, who they say became confrontational with the officers, and talked with the woman who called. Officers said the woman had marks around her neck and swelling above her left eye, according to court documents.
While talking with the victim, Berardi attempted to get up and move around the officers. According to the affidavit, police placed Berardi on the ground.
After being transported to the Ligonier Valley Police Department Municipal Building, Berardi was taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.
Berardi was being held on a $10,000 bond in the Westmoreland County Prison but records show he posted bail some time after.
He is charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and marijuana possession.
Berardi is set to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel 10:45 a.m. June 10 in Ligonier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.