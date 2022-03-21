Twenty individuals have been indicted in federal court on charges of drug and gun offenses following an investigation by federal and state agents and police, including one man from Westmoreland County.
The defendants were named in four indictments handed up earlier this month in U.S. District Court and unsealed Thursday as law officers made arrests across the region.
The first indictment named Johnny Palmer, 35, Mark Brown, 50, and David Clemons, 39, all of Pittsburgh. The grand jury said they conspired to distribute crack cocaine between September and November of last year.
In the second indictment, Robert Colbert, 40, and Ada Johnson, 36, both of Pittsburgh, were named, charged with crack dealing during the same time frame as well as illegal gun possession by felons.
The third indictment named Dominique Reed-Graves, 32, of Pittsburgh; Jaron Allen, 31, of McKees Rocks; Marcus Clark, 32, of Pittsburgh; Nehemiah Fisher-Egleston, 27, of McKees Rocks; Lynn Gibson, 37, of Pittsburgh; Calvin Gurley, 44, of Pittsburgh; Kenneth Hairston, 47, of Aliquippa; Natalia Hartnett, 23, of McKees Rocks; Keith Oaks, 36, of Pittsburgh; James Wilkins, 35, of Pittsburgh; James Williams, 29, of Pittsburgh; and Shawn Yancey, 29, of Pittsburgh.
They are accused of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack between September 2021 and last month.
The fourth indictment names Naqwan Parham, 19, and Maurice Williams, 27, both of Pittsburgh. They are accused of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from September through December.
Logan McMaster, 31, of Ligonier, was named in both the third and fourth indictments. He’s accused not only of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack between September and last month, but also conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from September through December.
The FBI, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Pittsburgh Police, along with the state’s attorney general’s office were involved in the investigation, along with various police departments as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program funded by the Department of Justice to pursue drug gangs.
