At a time when the holidays are over, time seems to drag on until it is springtime. Fortunately, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has an event this weekend to help lift people’s spirits when they have the winter blues. The Ligonier Ice Fest is in its 32nd year and continues to wow guests of all ages and those involved.
Jared McAlister, one of the sculptors for the festival, has been involved for 22 years and continues to enjoy every moment of it. Jared works at DiMartino Ice, which his uncle Ernie DiMartino currently operates. One of McAlister’s favorite aspects of the festival is how accessible the Ice Fest is for everyone.
The sculptures stay as long as weather permits, so guests can quickly drive around the diamond and enjoy others’ creations. About 90 blocks of ice are needed for the festival, which adds up to about 265 lbs. Each block is 40 in. tall, 20 in. wide, and 10 in. thick. Depending on the size of the sculpture, sometimes it can take up to six blocks to complete one creation. Most of the sculptures are made at DiMartino Ice, located in Jeannette, but depending on the design they can be carved live during the Ice Fest.
“There are over 65 sculptures ranging from one block to six block designs,” said Cindy Purnell.
Purnell owns and operates Post and Rail Men’s Shop, which is one of the shops located in the Diamond. Purnell is the chairperson of the event. She plans and coordinates this event each year. Planning for the annual Ice Fest begins in October, which includes the ice sculptures, but also horse and carriage rides, a kettle corn stand and two live performances from bands.
Stephanie Hernandez, owner of El Vaquero Mexicano, will be participating in the Ice Fest for a third year this weekend.
“We will be selling Mexican hot chocolate, sweetbreads, scones, and our famous Tres Leches Cake all weekend long,” said Hernandez.
El Vaquero Mexicano sponsored an ice sculpture, which will be displayed outside the restaurant. Many other local businesses are sponsors and will have ice sculptures displayed outside their storefronts as well.
“Having an event like this in January when it’s a slow time for everyone is amazing for all businesses in town,” said Hernandez.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1 will once again host a spaghetti dinner. The annual dinner, held inside the Town Hall Community Room, is run entirely by the volunteers at the station. The fire department is entirely volunteer based, and sometimes even have local students join the cause for the dinner. All proceeds from the dinner go toward The Guy Hauger Trust, who is a former chief of the fire company. Funds from the trust help with fire prevention, education and historical preservation of the fire company.
The annual Ligonier Ice Fest will be held in Ligonier from Saturday, Jan. 21, until Sunday, Jan. 22. This year, “Big Fat Jazz” will perform on Saturday at 2 p.m., and “Candle in the Wind” will perform on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Both will be held inside the Town Hall. The Firemen’s Spaghetti Dinner will be held inside the Town Hall Community Room at 11 a.m. Saturday.
