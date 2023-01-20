At a time when the holidays are over, time seems to drag on until it is springtime. Fortunately, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has an event this weekend to help lift people’s spirits when they have the winter blues. The Ligonier Ice Fest is in its 32nd year and continues to wow guests of all ages and those involved.

Jared McAlister, one of the sculptors for the festival, has been involved for 22 years and continues to enjoy every moment of it. Jared works at DiMartino Ice, which his uncle Ernie DiMartino currently operates. One of McAlister’s favorite aspects of the festival is how accessible the Ice Fest is for everyone.

