The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce invites all to “have an ice time in Ligonier” at its 32nd annual Ligonier Ice Fest set for Jan. 21 and 22 in downtown Ligonier.
Ice sculptures by DiMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette will be on display. Throughout the weekend, visitors can view the creations displayed throughout the Diamond area and along the streets of Ligonier.
Hanson’s Original Kettle Korn will be selling their famous popcorn in front of Ligonier Valley Library and, weather permitting, horse-drawn sleigh rides by Misty Haven Carriage will be available in front of Town Hall for $5 per person.
Step out of the cold Saturday to enjoy a spaghetti dinner from the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out in the Town Hall community room and two free concerts in the Town Hall Auditorium. Big Fat Jazz will perform 2 p.m. Saturday and Candle in the Wind will entertain 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Both concerts are sponsored by Commercial Bank and Trust of PA.
Allow yourself plenty of time to visit Ligonier merchants for indoor sales, eat at one of Ligonier’s many restaurants, and watch as the town of Ligonier is transformed into a sparkling, icy wonderland. The ice sculptures are illuminated at night so they can be viewed at any time. Plan a weekend stay at one of Ligonier’s great lodging locations and enjoy the icy beauty of winter in Ligonier.
For more information about Ligonier, call the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at 724-238-4200 or visit www.ligonier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.