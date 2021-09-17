After a pandemic-related cancellation last year, the Ligonier Highland Games is back in 2021 with a condensed one-day event.
The 62nd annual celebration of all things Scottish will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier Township. Gates open at 8 a.m.
The popular heavy athletic events — including hammer throwers and cable tossers — get underway at 9 a.m. on the main field.
A highland dancing competition is slated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pavilion D2, while a Gaelic Mod language, poetry and singing demonstration/competition is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pavilion C8.
Welcoming ceremonies begin at noon on the main field, with massed bands, which will return at 5 p.m. at the same location for another performance.
Other highlights will include piping, drumming and pipe band exhibitions; Scottish harp and fiddling workshops/competitions; country dancing demonstrations; Children’s games and Scottish storytelling; Celtic music entertainment; spinning, sheep-shearing and living history demonstrations, and clan and genealogy information tents.
Performers will include longtime Highland Games staple, Barra the Bard, a Scottish storyteller, along with Celtic rock band The Low Kings, singer/songwriter/storyteller Cahal Dunne and more.
Admission for the one-day event is $20, $18 for ages 55 and up, $5 for ages 11 to 17 and free for children 10 and younger.
For more details, visit www.ligonierhighlandgames.org/
