In 1967, John Beaufort lost his brand new Ligonier Valley Senior High School ring just two weeks after receiving it. And, although he searched for it and couldn’t find it, he never lost hope of one day finding it.
Beaufort remembers that day well, so well he knew exactly where to go to start searching for it. He had been hunting rabbits in a field when he recalls playing with the ring on his finger because he wasn’t quite used to wearing it. Somehow it fell off in the high grass and although he went out a couple of times searching he wasn’t able to locate it.
Until a couple years ago, he mentioned the ring to Christy Alwine, an avid treasure hunter who worked in his office at Beaufort Services in Ligonier. They initially went out to look for the ring after receiving permission from the owner of the property, which has since been turned into a horse farm.
And, although they didn’t have any luck finding the ring, Beaufort said Alwine wouldn’t give up.
“She went a couple more times and still couldn’t find it,” recalls Beaufort.
Then a couple of months ago, Alwine pulled into the parking lot of the business beside Beaufort’s vehicle. Alwine asked him, “Do you want to go steady?” and presented him with the ring.
“It looked brand new. Not a scratch on it,” he said.
Alwine, who has been doing her treasure hunting as a hobby for the last four years, said she was committed to finding that ring.
“I wasn’t leaving until I did,” she joked.
She recalled the ring was face down so she only saw the silver portion of the ring, but she instantly knew it was the ring. One thing that surprised her was that the ring was blue in color. She expected it to be red since Ligonier’s colors have changed since they merged with Laurel Valley. The ring also features the old “Mountie” mascot, instead of a “Ram.”
She was exhilarated and excited to find Beaufort and deliver the good news.
“I couldn’t get back into town fast enough.”
Beaufort couldn’t be happier about the ending of this story.
“I never thought I’d see it again,” he said.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
