Ligonier firefighter volunteers to battle wildfires ablaze in California

Fourth-generation firefighter Josh Derk recently returned from a 14-day assignment as a wildfire volunteer firefighter.
Several local newspapers and TV stations have interviewed Derk about his recent experience, but he said he was just doing a job and shrugs off the recognition he has received since his return to Ligonier.
“Some people say, ‘Oh you are a hero.’ Nope, I’m just doing a job, just like all volunteers and firemen everywhere,” said Derk, 30, of Ligonier. “We (firefighters) are all here to help. We are not here to be heroes. I am just doing what I like to do. I don’t know how that makes you a hero.”
If he could, he said he would go again tomorrow.
“I see those fires out there and I am ready to go. Those guys that do that all summer long are getting a pounding. The hot shot crews can work 14 to 21 days, off for two and back out. I am proud I can help give them a break,” he said.
Derk, who serves as second lieutenant of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, has been a member of the department since 2018. Prior to that time he served with Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 in Waterford.
In fact, he has been a part of the local fire department environment his whole life.
“My great-grandfather (the late Robert Derk) helped start the Waterford fire department,” Derk said.
Derk said he was about 16 when he got really serious about being a firefighter. He started as a junior fireman in 2005 but recalls how his father (Jim Derk) and grandfather (the late Jim Derk) were involved when he was a young boy.
“I remember when the whistle would go off and my dad would go out on the calls,” Derk said. “I started because of my family. They got me into it. And, then I got hooked. I guess I have been very involved ever since.”
Of an average 300 calls each year at the department, Derk said he responds to 100 of them — when his work schedule allows.
“When I am not at work, I’m normally coming to a fire call. When that pager goes off, I’m here,” he said.
Derk has been involved with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) program for several years. He recently returned from his fourth volunteer mission.
To qualify, he had to participate in a DCNR wildland firefighting training class. He was training on how to handle brush fire tactics. DCNR trainer Brian Vinski conducted a class at the Waterford fire department.
“After that class, you get certified as a wildland firefighter at the training center, now in Lock Haven. It is a three-day basic training course where you learn the ropes. We learned how to sharpen our tools, make a fire shelter, how to take line and other firefighting techniques,” he said.
Basic wildland firefighters must complete four classes totaling 46 hours, as well as an eight-hour refresher course every year. To be eligible for an out-of-state assignment, you also must pass the pack test: Carry a 45-pound backpack for three miles in less than 45 minutes.
“Once you are done with the basic training, you can get called up,” he said.
Derk’s first trip was to fight fires at Boise National Forest in Idaho in 2016. The next year he traveled to California and in 2018 he fought fires in Nevada. Because it was not a bad fire season last year, he said the eastern states were not called upon to help with the West Coast fires.
Derk said the threat of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) was a factor in this year’s firefighting efforts.
“I heard people talking about their concern about it. If one person got it, the whole team would have been stuck. We would have to be in a parking lot for 14 days,” he said.
Derk was part of a three-day caravan of 20 DCNR District 4 (Southwestern Pennsylvania) volunteers who traveled by trucks from Pennsylvania to California and back, spending 14 days in the fire zone. Usually, they flew from Harrisburg, but because of the pandemic, they drove this year.
Derk performed the job of sawer and operated a chainsaw to clear brush at the Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore in California. Their job was to scout the dozer line and prevent the fire from crossing over the line.
“There are two of us who worked together. We pass the saw back and forth. One person is the sawer and the other is called a swamper. I would cut brush and my partner (Tyler Rieder) would grab it and throw it out of the way. Our team had six sawers and the rest were called ground and pound. They cleared the brush we cut away.”
He said they worked along a dirt path on the fire line created to stop the fire. Where needed, they burned off the debris to take fuel from the main fire.
“We would dig line and then put fire on the ground to take fuel (brush, trees) from the fire,” he said. “When we first got to the Woodward Fire, it was 2,600 acres at zero-percent contained and when we left it was 4,700 acres at 95-percent contained.”
Derk said he was fascinated with the impact the local weather had on the fire containment.
“When we first got there, the sun was out and it was normal temperatures for that area and the fire was chewing up ground. Super scooper planes dropped water to douse the flames for a couple days non-stop. They were trying to slow it down until the coastal fog would roll in,” he said.
Derk said the coastal fog came in and sat there for days. It really slowed down the fire. The fog added to the smoke and humidity, making the task at hand very difficult at times.
“When that fog came in, it changed the whole ball game. Before it came in, the fire was big. When the fog came in, the fire went down,” he said. “It just turned everything into a rainforest. Then the fire would smolder slow until the sun came back out and it picked up again.”
Derk said the opportunity to see other parts of the country is one factor that motivates him to volunteer as a wildland firefighter.
“I never thought I would get to see a western state. Then I got into this and thought this is an opportunity to see the West. Secondly, I like being in a volunteer fire company. I like helping people out. It doesn’t matter which state it is, I just like helping,” he said.
One of the annoying problems on the job was the bees and getting stung. Poison oak was also an issue for all of the workers.
“The big danger thing for us was snags or dead trees. Walking through we would hear the dead trees pop and hit the ground. It doesn’t give you a warning,” he said.
The area he worked in had few houses, but they did pass by neighborhoods on their way into the fire.
“The people in the nearby town would stand out and cheer for us,” he said. “It was like a parade almost every day. I guess us firemen slowed down the fire and kept it from going into their town.”
