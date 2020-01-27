Ligonier native RK Smithley, who is among American pilots flying aerial water tankers to help fight the devastating wildfires in Australia, was not involved in the tragic plane crash Thursday that claimed the lives of three American firefighters.
Smithley, the son of Ina Mae and Robert Smithley of Ligonier, is a veteran aerial fire-fighting pilot who has fought wildfires in America as well as throughout the world.
