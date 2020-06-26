A lawsuit filed last year in Somerset County alleging child welfare caseworkers harassed and threatened a Ligonier doctor and his wife after criminal charges were filed against the physician has been transferred to Westmoreland County to be litigated.
Court documents allege the doctor, his wife and two children — all identified in the 40-page lawsuit by only their initials — were victims of conspiracy, negligence and abuse of power by the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau after the doctor, “RM,” was accused of molesting a teenage girl.
The doctor was found not guilty of the charges during a criminal trial conducted in July.
According to the lawsuit, RM and his wife were harassed by the county children’s bureau and were constantly at risk of having their children removed from their custody following the criminal charges in 2017. A supervisor and caseworker from the children’s bureau initially removed the children from the home and placed them in foster care following the sexual assault allegations, according to the lawsuit.
The couple’s attempts to appeal the children’s bureau decisions were met with retaliations including inappropriate requirements, like that the mother not sleep so she could have continuous watch over the children. According to the court filing, the family was forced to live apart when the mother and children moved to Somerset County. Somerset County child welfare officials closed the case against the family in November 2017, the lawsuit states.
The mother “remained in fear of retaliation and tried to avoid Westmoreland County. Even when a jury found RM not guilty, (she) was fearful that WCCB would retaliate by taking her children away,” according to the lawsuit.
The suit names Westmoreland County, the children’s bureau, children’s bureau executive director Shara Saveikis, supervisor Roy Kindelsberger and caseworker Alisha Dick as defendants.
The family is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the termination of the county’s policy of removing children from their parents without a hearing and other procedural safeguards.
