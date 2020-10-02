Ligonier Country Market to memorialize longtime board member Oct. 3

Ligonier Country Market (LCM) officials will plant a tree on the market grounds at the final regular outdoor market of the 2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 3, to memorialize longtime board member David Maniago, who died earlier this year.
At approximately at 12:30 p.m., following regular market hours, Maniago’s family will join LCM board members, employees, vendors and other guests for a short ceremony. They will plant a peach leaf willow tree, a Pennsylvania native species, to honor Maniago for his roughly 15 years of volunteer service to the market.
A 20-plus-year resident of the Ligonier Valley, Maniago volunteered as an LCM board member because he loved and fervently supported the market, his colleagues said.
“Dave dedicated countless hours in service to the Ligonier Country Market, and his vision and business expertise helped shape the market into all that it is today,” said Linda Sinemus, president of the LCM board of directors, who served alongside Maniago for many years. “We want Dave’s family to know how very much he is missed, and planting the tree will ensure that his memory endures here on the market grounds for years to come.”
During his time on the LCM’s all-volunteer board of directors, Maniago wore many hats and was noted for his planning skills and his vision for maintaining a vibrant market.
He joined the board in 2004, serving two consecutive three-year terms and holding the offices of vice president and president. He rejoined the board from 2011 through 2017, serving as secretary and treasurer, making him one of few board members to hold all four executive positions during his tenure.
Maniago also served on the market’s vendor committee, site committee, and business operations committee and was chairperson of all of them. He also organized a strategic planning session that brought together past and current board members and outside planning experts to discuss the market’s future. Many ideas from that session have led to the LCM’s amazing growth and helped it evolve into the unique shopping destination and attraction that it is today.
Maniago also personally recruited several people to join the LCM board, including Sinemus. And even before joining the board in 2004, Maniago was a frequent LCM shopper, supporter and staunch advocate.
“We’re very honored to have worked with Dave over the years,” Sinemus said. “And the small gesture of planting the tree will keep his memory alive.”
