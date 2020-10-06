Ligonier Country Market to host early Christmas Market Oct. 17

The Ligonier Country Market (LCM) will provide an opportunity for some early holiday shopping Saturday, Oct. 17 when it hosts its 13th annual Christmas Market.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be held six weeks earlier than usual and will function a little differently than normal — being held outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. on the LCM grounds off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. The rain-or-shine event also will observe government health and safety guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This year’s Christmas Market will feature as many as 120 LCM artisans, crafters, farmers, and food processors who must “Make It, Bake It, or Grow It” to participate. Vendors will be set up in the same fashion as during the regular Saturday market and will be offering seasonal holiday items, gifts and other goods for purchase.
LCM vendors will showcase artisan made jewelry and woodcrafts, farm-raised produce and plants and small-batch foods and beverages.
“The LCM Christmas Market has become a holiday tradition in our community,” said Cari Frei, the LCM’s executive director.
“Despite the pandemic, we wanted to preserve this fun holiday shopping experience for our dedicated customers. Bringing the Christmas Market outside — where everyone can better practice social distancing — offers the safest way for us to hold this much-anticipated event for 2020.”
LCM organizers also recommend that shoppers wear masks during the Christmas Market, which, like the regular Saturday market, will feature one-way pedestrian aisles and extra hand-washing stations. Parking will be available at the LCM site and at the Valley Youth Network barn across Springer Road from the market field.
Frei noted that the LCM’s vendors are especially excited for this year’s Christmas Market — not only because the pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, but also because this event offers a chance to have fun, get into the holiday spirit a little early, and start checking items off your gift list.
“The market and our vendors are very appreciative of the overwhelming support that shoppers have shown us each week this season,” Frei said. “It has made a huge difference for the many small, owner-operated businesses that set up shop each week at the market. So we truly thank the community for shopping with us, and we hope to see you all on Oct. 17 for the Christmas Market.”
She also encouraged shoppers to visit downtown Ligonier, Latrobe, and surrounding areas following the Christmas Market to support local retail shops, stores, and restaurants, many of which have had a challenging year due to the pandemic.
For news and updates, follow LCM’s Facebook page and visit ligoniercountrymarket.com.
