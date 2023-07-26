ESS will be the special feature at the Ligonier Country Market July 29. The 2023-24 school year will be here before we know it and ESS is excited to help students learn and grow. ESS is an educational staffing company supporting school districts in Westmoreland, Armstrong and Allegheny counties. They assist schools with their daily, long-term, and permanent K-12 staffing needs and have employment opportunities for almost everyone with a high school diploma, bachelor’s degree (regardless of major) or teaching certificate. This is a great opportunity for recent college graduates and retirees alike. ESS offers training and is hiring now for the upcoming school year.
Market Sprouts will be learning about the Westmoreland County flag. This is an opportunity to put your mark on Westmoreland County. Mark where you live and complete the Westmoreland County 250th Birthday booklet and then see the 4-by-4 map travel on the float during the Fort Ligonier Days parade.
