As the Ligonier Country Market’s regular season comes to a close, the farmers market is ending it on a high note. The market recently received word that it’s been voted the best farmers market in Pennsylvania and placed in the top 10 in the nation in an online competition.
The market was the voters’ top choice from voters in Pennsylvania in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a joint contest by the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition.
Cari Frei, executive director of the country market, was thrilled after learning about the honor. Although the market is one of the oldest and largest in Pennsylvania, the national ranking is significant because Ligonier is a small town.
“We always look at the fact that we come from a small town, so any notoriety is important,” she said. “Factor in that a lot of people have never heard of our little town, and this is quite an honor.”
The country market placed eighth nationwide, which Frey said was exciting. However, she did admit placing in the top five would’ve been nice because there are financial benefits. But, the country market still receives “bragging rights.”
In addition to bragging rights, the country market will now have an even more prominent position on the website, which is often a resource used by travelers preparing to visit the area as they look for activities and places to visit.
When notified of the market’s performance in the contest, representatives were complimentary of the country market’s role within its community.
“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude for the hard work everyone associated with Ligonier Country Market puts in to ensure your community has access to fresh, nutritious food produced by local farmers and artisans,” stated in a press release. “It’s important work that we know is not always recognized. We are continually inspired by the impact and ingenuity of farmers markets like yours. Keep up the great work.”
Founded in 1980, America’s Farmland Trust is a public-private partnership which protects farmers and their land. The coalition is a nonprofit that works to assist with the promotion of farmers markets across the country by promoting them as community assets with a goal of providing farmers with an extra revenue resource.
Together, the two run the website that hosted the contest and lists farmers markets by zip code. More than 125,000 votes were cast in this year’s contest.
Frei said winning also was important because it makes the Ligonier location more prominent on that site. Travelers check it when visiting new areas to see what local options they have.
Approximately 130 vendors fill the country market field each week from May until October, making it the second largest farmers market in Pennsylvania and the largest in western Pennsylvania. Although last Saturday was the final regular market day of the season, the organization is busy planning a special market in November.
The Holiday Market is planned for Nov. 5. A bus will take visitors from Ligonier Valley High School to the market field.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.