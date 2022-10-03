As the Ligonier Country Market’s regular season comes to a close, the farmers market is ending it on a high note. The market recently received word that it’s been voted the best farmers market in Pennsylvania and placed in the top 10 in the nation in an online competition.

The market was the voters’ top choice from voters in Pennsylvania in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a joint contest by the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

