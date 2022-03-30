For 46-plus years, the Ligonier Country Market (LCM) has been a landmark destination for shoppers to buy locally grown produce, small-batch foods, artisan-made goods, and other products from owner-operated businesses.
And since 2015, the LCM has been an increasingly popular place for children to make arts and crafts, learn about agriculture, and even try their hands at planting flowers — all for free — thanks to the Market Sprouts Kids Club.
Now, the LCM is honoring the local student who founded the amazingly successful kids club seven years ago — Katie Andrews (aka “Daisy Mae”) of Ligonier.
To recognize Andrews’ dedication to educating other children about agriculture, gardening, art, and related topics, the LCM has awarded her a $1,000 scholarship toward her college education. A senior at Ligonier Valley High School, Andrews will attend Hofstra University in New York beginning this fall to study dance and marketing.
LCM officials will present the award to Andrews at the Saturday, June 4, market, to be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) Farm at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier Township.
“I’m extremely appreciative of how this scholarship will help me focus more easily on my college studies,” said Andrews, an accomplished dancer and National Honor Society student. “I am forever grateful for my market family and their continued support.”
Market Sprouts was Andrews’ inspiration, and she brought the idea to LCM officials when she was just 11 years old.
“Katie had been attending the market with her parents,” said Cari Frei, the LCM’s executive director. “And after serving in costume as our mascot, ‘Daisy Mae,’ she devised a plan to offer educational and art-related activities for children attending the Saturday market with their families and friends.”
Such activities — provided at no cost to families and supervised by adults with required security clearances — have featured agricultural, environmental, and nature-related themes. When Andrews launched Market Sprouts, the club’s activities had attracted an average of seven to 10 children each week. But, over the last four to five years, attendance at Market Sprouts events has skyrocketed, with average weekly attendance reaching 100 kids prior to the pandemic halting activities in 2020.
Club activities also had been reaching kids at local elementary schools, as Andrews — dressed as Daisy Mae — held and led several agricultural-themed assemblies prior to COVID.
Market Sprouts events resumed in summer 2021 on a limited basis, relying on pre-packaged “take-and-make” crafts with an educational focus. Andrews and LCM officials are hopeful that the club’s activities will revert to normal in 2022 as the pandemic eases.
“We’ve done informal surveys, and children from as far as Arizona, Texas, Ohio, and Maryland have attended Market Sprouts events,” Frei said. “That amazing success is because of Katie’s hard work, creativity, and dedication to her peers.”
In fact, Market Sprouts had become so successful that in 2019, the LCM added a second mascot, “Lilly Lavender,” played by Addison Gray, 13, of Latrobe. And for 2022, the LCM plans to add a third mascot, “Sophia Sunshine,” to be played by Jordan Smay, 12, of Indiana, ensuring the longevity of the program and that a peer will be leading kids in Market Sprouts activities well into the future.
Following high school graduation, Andrews will stay active with Market Sprouts, such as leading club activities at Saturday markets and managing the club’s social media presence, as her schedule allows. And in time, leadership will be passed to Gray and others who will keep the program going strong, Frei said.
“I will greatly miss being involved in the market year round, but I’m grateful to be leaving the kids’ program in the hands of a good team,” Andrews said. “I am excited to see how Addison and Jordan grow through the program, as I have the past seven years.”
Most Market Sprouts activities take place at the LCM Children’s Garden, located in the southeast corner of the market field on the LWA property. Watch the LCM’s Facebook page and ligoniercountrymarket.com for news and updates on Market Sprouts and all LCM events and activities.
The LCM will begin its 2022 season Saturday, May 21.
