Ligonier Country Club and SAMA host An Evening Under the Stars

Join Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Ligonier Country Club for a special event Sunday, Aug. 20, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Cost per ticket is $65 for adults and $40 for children under 10 years of age, which includes entertainment, food and libations. Enjoy an evening with the Westmoreland Symphony while gazing at the stars. The symphony will perform on the deck at Ligonier Country Club as guests enjoy music while sitting on the course. Bring your lawn chairs, grab a meal with dessert, sit back, relax and enjoy the evening.
Join the museum and club for a captivating symphony performance that pays homage to the timeless allure of classic rock. Prepare to embark on a sonic journey like no other as the power of a full symphony orchestra merges harmoniously with the electrifying spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. Have a beer or glass of wine and listen to Westmoreland’s very own amazing orchestra. And don’t forget to bid on some fantastic prizes including symphony tickets, a golf club package, fabulous gift baskets and a one-of-a-kind painting created just for this event by featured artist Rita Haldeman. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Should the weather not cooperate, a rain date is set for Sept. 24. Reservations can be made by going to the SAMA website at sama-art.org. Go to events and click on Event List. You can also make a reservation by calling SAMA Ligonier at 724-238-6015.
