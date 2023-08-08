Ligonier Country Club and SAMA host An Evening Under the Stars

Join SAMA Ligonier and Ligonier Country Club Aug. 20 for a Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra performance under the stars that pays homage to the timeless allure of classic rock. Last year’s event also included this beautiful sunset.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Join Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Ligonier Country Club for a special event Sunday, Aug. 20, from 5 until 8 p.m.

Cost per ticket is $65 for adults and $40 for children under 10 years of age, which includes entertainment, food and libations. Enjoy an evening with the Westmoreland Symphony while gazing at the stars. The symphony will perform on the deck at Ligonier Country Club as guests enjoy music while sitting on the course. Bring your lawn chairs, grab a meal with dessert, sit back, relax and enjoy the evening.

