Ligonier Borough councilwoman Mariah Fisher is the Democratic nominee in the upcoming special election for a vacant seat in Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District.
The Westmoreland County Democratic Party announced Fisher’s selection as its recommended candidate on Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party met this past weekend and unanimously accepted her nomination.
If elected state representative, Fisher would prioritize providing reliable access to information on COVID-19 vaccine availability and distribution in Westmoreland County, she told the Bulletin via email.
“There is a high demand for the vaccine, but people are having trouble finding where and when they can get it, leading to long wait times on a phone or the internet. We still need to work hard to get the pandemic under control and having information as to where and what providers have the vaccine readily available for residents is a necessary part of containing the coronavirus,” Fisher said.
She also sees an opportunity in the remote work culture that has developed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The ability to work remotely presents an opportunity for this district to attract more individuals and families to settle in our beautiful area while working at a job in Pittsburgh or further. But we need a major investment in resources, specifically reliable and equitable internet access, if we’re to capitalize on this. If elected, this would be a priority that I would advocate for in Harrisburg,” Fisher said.
A Ligonier native, Fisher has served on Ligonier Borough Council since 2018.
During her first year as councilwoman, she chaired the Parks and Recreation Committee as Ligonier Borough launched a multi-million-dollar renovation of Diamond Park.
While on the Public Safety Committee, Fisher collaborated with the Ligonier Valley Police Department to organize Ligonier’s First National Night Out in 2019, a town-wide event designed to build community relations with local police, fire companies and first responders. Ligonier’s inaugural event won a “Rookie of the Year” first-time participant category award from the National Night Out organization.
She also cited her mentorship of Ligonier Borough’s first junior council member as another highlight of her first term on council.
“I enjoyed having the opportunity to help a young community member learn the importance of local government and democracy and watch her build upon her leadership skills. As our population has grown older, we need to find ways to encourage young people to remain in the Valley or return to raise their own families,” Fisher said.
Council president Sam St. Clair noted Fisher’s active committee involvement and current projects, including a potential tennis court rehabilitation at Friendship Park.
“Mariah is an excellent council member. She’s been on different committees and she’s very conscientious and she just does an outstanding job as a council member,” St. Clair said when reached by phone. “She’s just done an outstanding job for Ligonier. It’s her community. That’s where she is, how she is.”
Fisher is also a member of the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, which formed to implement the goals and priorities of Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township residents outlined in their shared comprehensive plan.
“Her genuine concern for the people and issues in the 59th District, like advocating to improve reliable home internet service and protecting the natural resources that make the Laurel Highlands a desirable place to live and visit, earned her the recommendation from our committee,” Westmoreland County Democratic Committee chairwoman Tara Yokopenic said in a press release.
Fisher, her husband Jason, and their two sons live in Ligonier Borough. A small business owner, she is the proprietor of Mariah Fisher Photography.
Her “deep roots” in the Ligonier community extend to her great-grandfather, after whom the Ligonier Valley School District’s Weller Field is named, as well as her grandfather, George “Skeeter” Craig, a former borough councilman and founding team member of the local ambulance service.
“As a long-term resident of this district, I am committed to working hard to listen to, understand, represent and advocate for the needs of my constituents. I will work hard on behalf of all of the citizens of the 59th District to make sure their voices are heard, and needs are addressed in Harrisburg,” Fisher said.
The May 18 special election will fill the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat left empty after the unexpected death of Republican state representative Mike Reese, of Mount Pleasant.
Reese passed away Jan. 2 from an apparent brain aneurysm. He was poised to begin his seventh term as state representative for portions of Westmoreland and Somerset counties in the 59th District.
The Westmoreland County Republican Party has yet to select its nominee from three potential candidates. Reese’s widow, Angela Reese, aims to follow in her late husband’s political footsteps. Ligonier Valley police officer Shawn Knepper and Leslie Baum Rossi, owner of the “Trump House” in Youngstown, also recently announced their campaigns seeking the GOP endorsement.
