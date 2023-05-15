In the early hours of April 2, 1865, Union and Confederate forces clashed near Petersburg, Virginia, a reprise of the Union victory the previous day at the Battle of Five Forks.

Pvt. John C. Ewing, a member of the 211th Pennsylvania Infantry, breached enemy lines that morning to capture a battle flag of the 61st Alabama Infantry. About a week after the pivotal Civil War skirmish that cut off Confederate supplies to Richmond, Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at the Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia.

