In the early hours of April 2, 1865, Union and Confederate forces clashed near Petersburg, Virginia, a reprise of the Union victory the previous day at the Battle of Five Forks.
Pvt. John C. Ewing, a member of the 211th Pennsylvania Infantry, breached enemy lines that morning to capture a battle flag of the 61st Alabama Infantry. About a week after the pivotal Civil War skirmish that cut off Confederate supplies to Richmond, Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at the Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia.
Nearly 80 years later, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alvin P. Carey displayed his own moment of courage. Eyeing a German-controlled pillbox at the top of hill near the French village of Plougastel on Aug. 23, 1944, Carey crawled up a hill, with carbine rifle and grenades in hand, facing a barrage of machine gun fire.
Carey began lobbing grenades at the pillbox. One strategic toss destroyed the concrete fortification and the German soldiers inside. Tragically, Carey never made it off the battlefield that day – he was fatally shot – and became one of the more than 400,000 American casualties of World War II.
Both Ligonier Valley natives, Ewing and Carey received the Medal of Honor – the U.S. military’s most prestigious award – for their respective heroics.
But, more importantly, both were simply ordinary men who did extraordinary things. For that reason, attorney Mark Sorice wants to see their valor publicly memorialized as an inspiration to future generations.
“The idea is that these men have influenced what has gone on not only within their generation but for generations in the future. And what makes this whole thing unique is they’re ordinary men, they’ve done extraordinary things,” Sorice said. “So, if we can portray the idea that the ordinary can accomplish the extraordinary, that encourages a lot more people to get involved in our community, a lot more people to get involved in the things that benefit us most.
Ligonier Borough Council at its May 11 meeting voted unanimously to contribute a letter of support for Sorice’s campaign to fund and install memorial statues honoring Ewing and Carey in a prominent place in town.
No location has yet been confirmed for the memorial, but acclaimed artist and sculptor Chas Fagan has been commissioned to design the two bronze statues. The Ligonier native’s famed artworks include statues of President Ronald Reagan at the U.S. Capitol and astronaut Neil Armstrong at Purdue University, plus a painting of George Washington’s friendly fire incident on display at the Fort Ligonier Museum.
Sorice has established a GoFundMe page for community donations and is also seeking foundation grants for the project. He has already obtained letters of support from several local organizations including the Ligonier Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 734, the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267, the Rotary Club of Ligonier, and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
He first learned about Ewing and Carey while serving on the Ligonier Valley Cemetery board of directors, as both men are buried there. Sorice began researching their lives and military careers and contacting their descendants.
Carey had no children and his wife remarried after his death, so any existing relatives are from that line. However, several of Ewing’s descendants still live locally and have even sat on council, including current vice president Mariah Fisher and former councilman Jeff Craig – Ewing was his grandfather’s uncle.
“I do think this is important to have in the community and to be acknowledged – not just because I’m related,” Fisher said. “So I think that we should go forward and at least provide a letter of support that we’re willing to work with them and to try and see what we can make happen to honor these gentlemen.”
With only 3,515 recipients out of the more than 40 million American men and women who have served in the armed forces since the Civil War, “It’s rare for a community to have one; we have two. And, unfortunately, nobody seems to know about it. So, what I’m trying to do is I’m trying to rectify that,” Sorice said.
Stories like those of Ewing and Carey can influence future generations, Sorice said. Pvt. Ewing maneuvered the most heavily defended portion of the battlefield to capture an enemy flag, the loss of which would strike a strategic and demoralizing blow to an army. As captured Confederate flags were given to President Lincoln, Ligonier has a connection to the 16th president, he pointed out.
Sgt. Carey, a member of Company K of the 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, found the machine gun squad he was leading under fire. Nonetheless, he got up and tried to flank outside the gunfire, getting close enough to hit the target pillbox – wounded – probably knowing he was going to die, according to Sorice.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Why do this? They’re dead. How are they going to benefit?,” Sorice said. “They’re not going to benefit, there’s no doubt about that. Who does benefit is the future generations at the high school, the future generations that are going to replace us. They have to know that what they do matters. What they do will shape not only their future but everybody else’s future. And if these men who are ordinary in the most common sense can do these extraordinary things, then it’s possible.”
In other business, council also voted 6-0 to apply for a $95,000 grant from The Scott Foundation for new LED lighting and portable and permanent generators at the public works department garage on Bunger Street. No match is required for the funds. Councilman Nate Sylvester was absent.
Council also voted unanimously to advertise for adoption at its June meeting an updated sidewalk ordinance for Ligonier Borough. The ordinance covers the responsibilities of property owners for installing, maintaining and repairing sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses.
The public works department’s summer tar and chipping road project is canceled for this year as the borough received no bids for the work, street supervisor Ron Ross announced.
Fisher didn’t have much to report on the Friendship Park Phase II project other than the Parks and Recreation Committee is exploring possible grants and has already received some community donations.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the future recreation complex, which will include a bike and skate park, plus basketball and pickleball courts among other amenities, is asked to mail or deliver checks to the Ligonier Borough office at Town Hall, 120 E. Main St. Please write Friendship Park Phase II in the subject line.
As May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas asked residents to refrain from dumping grass clippings into the streets as they can cause a hazard for motorcyclists.
The next meeting of Ligonier Borough Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Ligonier Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.