Ligonier Borough officials continue to navigate the economic challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with new leeway for local businesses and chamber of commerce events.
Council on Thursday voted 7-0 to allow restaurants to extend their permitted outdoor sidewalk café areas to an adjoining business, with the permission of the business owner and property owner.
Restaurants must provide council with a new diagram and pictures of the additional seating space and are limited to using one adjacent business.
This decision comes on the heels of council’s unanimous vote in July to suspend the section of Ligonier Borough’s sidewalk café ordinance that bans alcoholic beverages from being served or consumed in outdoor seating areas at restaurants through Oct. 31.
Any participating eatery must have an approved sidewalk café permit from the borough and an extended liquor license encompassing the café area (including any extension) from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Alcohol can only be provided to seated customers within the outdoor café.
The application for a sidewalk café permit in Ligonier Borough is available at the Town Hall office or on the borough’s website. The permit is free, but restaurant owners must satisfy certain requirements, including providing a certificate of insurance covering the borough and a detailed site plan for the café area.
Council also approved several upcoming events for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, which has been forced to cancel or downsize most of its summer traditions in the community because of the pandemic.
The Wine and Chocolate Walk on Oct. 24 and Fall into Ligonier on Nov. 7 will operate similar to the popular Soup’s On event, where participants will purchase tickets and be able to sample wine and chocolate or autumn-themed cuisine hosted at local shops.
Merchant sidewalk sales will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-10, with the annual scarecrow contest launching the week after local nonprofits and businesses will showcase their straw men and straw women creations on lampposts around the Diamond and along Main and Market Streets.
Chamber president Joyce McIntire said the organization will follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, including limited ticketing to the current 250 maximum for group gatherings under Pennsylvania’s green reopening phase.
“Thank you for the work you do for our community, I think it merits a lot of thank yous,” council president Sam St. Clair told McIntire.
However, council couldn’t endorse Red Brick Yoga proprietor Angela Merendino’s request to use St. Clair Grove for weekly or semiweekly yoga classes this month, as her studio is closed, but didn’t issue any formal objections over the classes being held.
Borough solicitor George Welty raised concerns about a private business using a public park for commercial activity, as allowing it could open council up to additional requests from other businesses. The studio has previously held yoga classes at the park before but solicited donations for charity rather than charging for the sessions.
Councilman Nate Sylvester asked if perhaps the studio could collect payments at the studio and then walk to the grove afterwards for the classes. He pointed out that photographers are hired to take pictures in public spaces and restaurants sell take out that patrons carry to eat in public spaces like Diamond Park.
Council also approved a request from Fort Ligonier to erect a banner from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18 advertising its upcoming Cannon Ball online auction, which will be held in lieu of its major annual fundraising event at the museum.
Council also answered retired Lance Corporal Brandon Smith’s request to benefit Purple Heart veterans in the community with free parking by giving the Fort Ligonier Veterans of Foreign War Post 734 five one-year free parking passes that the organization can administer to its members.
The Byers-Tosh American Legion Post No. 267 received permission to use the bandstand at Diamond Park and close traffic during its Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 if the post decides to host the event.
Under personnel business, council selected Steve Barron as Ligonier Borough’s interim emergency management coordinator, pending final appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Barron has more than 40 years of active duty as a volunteer firefighter and continues to serve as president of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 after stepping down as fire chief in December.
He replaces Gene Stouffer, who resigned as emergency management coordinator in June.
Officials also elected to keep the Town Hall auditorium, community room and upstairs meeting rooms closed to the public for another month. Council continues to conduct its regular meetings over the Zoom online video conferencing system.
Councilwoman Judy Hoffer stressed that masks are required to enter Town Hall. Anyone entering the building not wearing a mask will be asked to leave.
“We have rules and people are going to have to follow them,” she said.
While these Town Hall spaces have remained shuttered, the borough’s custodial and public works staff are working on a second-floor painting project and building-wide carpet cleaning.
Other Town Hall work includes a repair of a ceiling leak in the kitchen and a future door replacement. Council also authorized engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group to prepare bid documents for a new gutter system for consideration at its Sept. 10 meeting. EADS recently conducted a drone survey for the gutters and roof repairs.
The borough’s parks and recreation committee and Bartlett Tree Experts continue to monitor three sickly trees in Diamond Park, councilwoman Mariah Fisher reported. A black ant infestation led to the removal of a pine tree from Mellon Park recently.
With the political season underway, zoning officer Rick Schwab also reminded the public about Ligonier Borough’s rules for campaign advertisements: Signs can’t be posted more than three months before an election; they must be removed no later than two weeks after the election; they can’t exceed four square feet in size; and they can’t be placed between the sidewalk and the curb without the borough’s permission.
Council also approved the purchase of a new $500 stoplight generator, at councilman Robert Barron’s request. Barron initially asked for a new paint machine as well, but council will investigate the potential investment first, given the borough’s tight budget.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger informed council that with high school football season potentially coming in about a month, two police cars would escort the Ligonier Valley High School marching band through town to Weller Field during Ligonier Valley Rams home games. Council did not have any issues with the plan.
“Hopefully, they’ll be able to do something with football and go forward. We need to get a little something back into normal life in the Valley, for lack of a better term,” St. Clair said.
