From last month’s Ligonier Ice Fest to the upcoming Summer in Ligonier arts and crafts festival, seasonal community events dominated Ligonier Borough Council’s agenda this month.
Council members on Thursday discussed several new and traditional event requests from the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, approving some but tabling others as they seek more information on public safety and logistics.
Officials gave the green light to the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier to host its first annual “Spring May Day Basket Contest” on Sunday, April 30, as a fundraiser for the organization.
Ligonier Borough residents – both adults and children – plus businesses will be able to enter fresh floral arrangements and basket displays in different categories to be judged by the garden club based on originality, whimsey, color and what makes the judges smile, according to Weeders and Seeders co-President Judy Ridgway.
Entries would be displayed on the Diamond and in the bandstand from 1 to 5 p.m. that day, with winners notified that evening and prizes awarded at the Weeders and Seeders May 16 meeting at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s Nimick Family Education Center.
Council also voted 6-0 to approve the “Summer in Ligonier” arts and crafts festival Saturday, July 22, which will include merchant sidewalk sales and a family-friendly block party. Councilman Robert Barron was absent.
However, it kicked the Chamber’s request to host a Summer Solstice “Dinner on the Diamond” to the Public Safety Committee for review, given concerns over closing off a public park for a private event, alcohol, and the potential impact on local restaurants.
The concept is a ticketed catered dinner at Diamond Park Wednesday, June 21, that would include a maximum of two cocktails served by a RAMP-certified bartender.
“If we’re putting tents up on the Diamond and the Diamond is a public space, can we do that to allow a private event on a public space?” asked Councilwoman Mariah Fisher.
LVCC Executive Director Amy Beitel said the dinner would be modeled after Heritage United Methodist Church’s “Dinner in White” held on the Diamond in 2016, although that event did not permit alcohol.
“I just have a problem. We have an ordinance for open liquor (containers) and it seems like we ask for it to be lifted more than we enforce it,” Councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
Beitel said the Chamber was flexible with the alcohol component and would use a member caterer, either Myriam’s Table or Simply Good.
“It would need to be confirmed that it would be them catering it. Otherwise I think it would negatively impact our businesses that pay property taxes and do all the fundraising for local things,” Councilman Nate Sylvester said.
Officials also had questions about the chamber’s proposal to host a “Not Your Grandma’s Antiques” yard sale for Ligonier Borough residents and vendors at Mellon Park during “Antiques on the Diamond” Saturday, June 3, and Aug. 26.
While council members liked the idea, they asked Beitel to bring the idea back after further Chamber discussion, their primary issue being sellers potentially leaving trash and unsold items behind.
With the increasing growth of the annual Ligonier Ice Fest every January, which features numerous ice sculptures around Diamond Park and the town, Fisher suggested that council and the Chamber consider how to make the popular event safer.
While she loves the event and appreciates the time and efforts of everyone involved, “I’m very concerned about the way that people walk around the Diamond during this event, looking at ice sculptures, not looking at traffic. I’m also concerned about how cars drive around looking at ice sculptures, not looking at people. It just feels like this is getting a little bit too much,” Fisher said, suggesting a full or partial shutdown of the road similar to Fort Ligonier Days or the Sunday Night Band Concerts.
Council agreed to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for its input, although Street Supervisor Ron Ross warned that winter road closures are usually hard to get because of the weather.
In other business, Fisher also reported that the Parks and Recreation Committee just received the Friendship Park Phase II design and will meet this week to review before recommending council’s approval.
“I’m really excited about what it looks like right now. We also have a community group that’s been giving feedback on it so we’re also going to try to chat with them, see if anyone sees anything that we don’t see or notice, and then hopefully move forward with that. So I’m really excited. It’s got quite a price tag as it is, so we’ll be doing lots of fundraising,” Fisher said.
Council unanimously approved an intermunicipal liquor license transfer to The Kitchen on Main at a brief special session that followed a public hearing, both held before the regular meeting.
This was the second liquor license that owners Rick and Lorrie McQuaide have pursued for their restaurant located at 138 E. Main St.
Council had approved the transfer of a different license from a golf course last summer, but the application hit a snag with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board over a rule that prohibits an owner of a regular restaurant liquor license from selling it and applying for a special golf course license directly from the state, as Rick McQuaide explained.
As their first application remains in limbo following a hearing in early January, the McQuaides decided to avoid further delays and restart the process when another license became available from J.A.K. Jr. Inc. in Lower Burrell.
The couple has already added to their original restaurant – which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner – with the opening of the Kitchen Wine Cellar private banquet room in the basement, and have plans to further expand with a takeout venue when the neighboring G Squared Gallery relocates, McQuaide said.
The last time Ligonier Borough raised permit fees in the municipality was July 2010… until now.
Council also unanimously approved a 10% increase for all permit types on the borough’s fee schedule, as recommended by its Finance Committee, including: building permits and site plans, zoning appeals and hearings, occupancy and sign permits, sidewalk construction and driveway paving, and sign permits, among others.
Councilman Brad Chartier described the increase as minimal, pointing out that one fee was increased by only a dollar.
“It basically comes out to less than 1% per year for the last 13 years,” he told the Bulletin after the meeting.
In other financial business, officials also voted to move 10% of Ligonier Borough’s equity investments into bonds for the first half of 2023, after discussions with Guyasuta Investment Advisors.
Council appointed Karen Lynn to a four-year term on the Ligonier Borough Planning Commission.
Lynn, who was born and raised in Ligonier and returned to her hometown five years ago, is bringing her experience from a long career in sales and marketing, real estate investment and planning to the table.
“I’m looking forward to working with the other planning commission members to bring perhaps solutions to some of the challenges that currently exist in the borough,” she told the Bulletin. “There are some very important issues that have been presented to borough council recently and I will represent all of the taxpayers and businesses in the borough.”
Calvary United Methodist Church has decided not to move forward with its plan to convert parking spaces on North St. Clair Street from parallel to diagonal to increase capacity, following a review by council’s Public Works and Public Safety Committees.
“It’s going to make it too tight up there for traffic and it’s probably going to cause a safety issue with people going to other roads, turning around, and coming back to park,” Ross explained.
Council formally voted to decline the proposal, which it initially tabled at its January meeting.
Residents should save the dates for Ligonier Borough’s two-day spring Dumpster Days recycling event April 21-22 at the public works garage on Bunger Street. More details on times and accepted materials will be forthcoming.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Ligonier Town Hall.
