Ligonier Town Hall is getting a brand-new gutter system, the first complete replacement in the building’s more than 50-year history.
Council opened bids for the project at a special meeting Friday afternoon, conducted remotely over the Zoom video conferencing platform. Ligonier Borough received five proposals, all from Pennsylvania-based contractors. Mid-State Construction Inc., of Altoona, was the low bidder at $142,947 for the entire project, with a unit cost of $28 per linear foot if the quantity of repairs exceeds the 100 linear feet included in the base bid.
Pennsylvania Roofing Systems Inc., of Bakerstown, came in as the high bidder, offering $480,194 and a unit cost of $10,000 per linear foot.
Other contenders are Ramp Construction Company, of Eighty-Four, at $246,000 with a $25 per unit cost; Arkadia Contracting Inc., of Carnegie, at $287,450 with a $50 per unit cost; and BCS Construction Inc., of Altoona, at $181,775 with a $75 per unit cost.
All submitted bids appeared complete and included the necessary bid bond and non-collusion affidavit, according to Greg Elliott, manager of architecture for EADS Architects, a subsidiary of the borough’s engineering firm, The EADS Group.
The project will replace the original internal gutters installed when the Colonial Revival-style Town Hall was built in 1967-68.
The internal system is difficult to inspect safely, given the building’s eave height, and has developed some problems, according to Elliott.
Water is leaking from the gutters into the wood trim and causing damage, he said. “This project is to remove that internal gutter and put a more conventional exterior gutter that can be seen on the fascia. If there’s any problems with the external gutter, it will be more readily apparent than it is now with the internal gutter,” Elliott explained.
Council will consider accepting one of the bids once The EADS Group and borough solicitor George Welty thoroughly review the proposals.
