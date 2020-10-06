Ligonier Borough officials are dealing with some necessary construction — both planned and unplanned — at Town Hall.
Council on Monday voted 5-0 to accept a $142,947 bid from Mid-State Construction Inc., of Altoona for a complete replacement of the building’s internal gutter system. Council members Jeff Craig and Nate Sylvester were absent.
Mid-State Construction was the lowest bidder among five proposals council opened at a special meeting on Friday. The bids ranged from that low offer to more than $480,000 for the work.
The project entails replacing the original internal gutters installed when Town Hall was built in 1967-68 with external gutters. Water is now leaking from the gutters into the building’s wood trim, according to architect Greg Elliott of The EADS Group.
Given the prolonged lead time for some materials — namely roofing slate — that would extend the construction period beyond the 45 days identified in the bid documents, council decided to postpone the work until late March 2021.
If the project were launched later this fall, the delay would push the work further into the winter, jeopardizing the paint job.
“If we start now, we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature. If we have an early winter, the borough is going be on the hook for some additional costs regarding remobilization and having to come back in the spring and paint. If we wait until late March, beginning of April, then all those concerns go out the window,” Elliott said.
Elliott said he spoke with Mid-State Construction and the company agreed to hold their bid until the spring.
Council was amenable to moving forward with ordering the materials and paying the company a storage fee until spring, feeling it was a reasonable request. Streets supervisor Ron Ross said the public works department had space to store the materials.
“I think all in all, with the later start date and everything else, I think it’s just a complete plus for the building and the town to have it done later rather than mid-winter. I think that’s just a win all around,” council president Sam St. Clair said.
Alluding to the Town Hall destruction caused by a runaway garbage truck last week, councilwoman Judy Hoffer joked that officials were going ahead with remodeling council chambers now that the demolition is done.
A McInchok Sanitation dump truck crashed into the brick perimeter wall along Bank Alley and into Town Hall in the early hours of Sept. 28, leaving a huge hole and significant debris in council’s meeting room. The Ligonier Valley Police Department incident report cited a failed emergency brake as the cause.
“But seriously, no one was hurt, and that’s the main thing. Walls can be repaired,” Hoffer said.
The borough is waiting for insurance projections before proceeding with the repairs. Elliott said he met with secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw and streets supervisor Ron Ross to assess the damage from an architectural standpoint.
Council voted to keep the Town Hall auditorium, upstairs meeting rooms and basement community room closed to the public to keep Ligonier Borough employees safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The community room will be open for voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, however.
Council voted unanimously to require that anyone requesting closure of the Diamond or state roads in Ligonier submit their plans to the borough for approval three months prior and the necessarily liability insurance information 10 weeks prior to their event.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger suggested council mandate those deadlines given new Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) requirements for closing state highways.
That timeline should give the police and borough enough time to address any issues and submit the road closure request to PennDOT, according to Berger.
Ligonier Borough plans to apply for a county grant that would reimburse the municipality for unbudgeted COVID-19-related expenses — from sanitizing supplies to software purchases — incurred between March 1 and Oct. 1.
Council also passed a resolution to apply for a Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant, the third such program that Westmoreland County has launched to allocate the $31.5 million in federal CARES Act money provided to the County through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, under the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program.
The first two programs were open to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the county. The new program provides funds “to support municipalities in recovering from, responding to, and planning efforts related to coronavirus,” according to the grant application page on the official Westmoreland County government website.
Shaw said she was first notified of the grant opportunity on Friday and could not yet provide an estimated amount the borough plans to request.
St. Clair announced that he would soon appoint a committee to review the current status and use of the former Ligonier Borough police building on North Fairfield Street and come up with a recommendation for the building’s future.
Council also approved a subdivision plan recommended by the planning commission last month. The former McDowell’s Dry-Cleaning business at 211 North Walnut Street will revert to a residential use. Property owner Sandra Mellon wishes to subdivide and reconsolidate three existing lots into only two and rezone the new parcels as R-1 residential. All existing buildings on the site will be demolished for future single-family homes.
Councilwoman Mariah Fisher said the parks and recreation committee will soon set a date for a public forum to discuss the possible renovations of the tennis courts near Friendship Park, likely over Zoom. The committee has received several letters in support of creating a skate and bicycle park at the recreation site.
Unfortunately, Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township were not awarded a Pennsylvania Department of Health WalkWorks program grant that the municipalities applied for jointly earlier this year, according to Fisher. The funds were to be used to plan an extended walking trail connecting multiple landmarks between Laughlintown and the Diamond.
Fisher said the borough still plans to work with the township on pursuing other future grants.
Council approved the use of Mellon Park for St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church to host a Blessing of the Pets at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
A few public service announcements followed at the end of the meeting. Ross reported that leaf pickup will begin in Ligonier Borough either Oct. 15 or 16.
Although the traditional Fort Ligonier Days festival will not occur this upcoming weekend, the borough, Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and Fort Ligonier are still hosting community events including merchant sidewalk sales and special guided tours. Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas reminded residents to be mindful of additional people expected in town and to be careful crossing streets.
Council will hold a conditional use hearing at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, just prior to its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Cheryl and Paul Saunders are planning to open a combination yoga studio and short-term rental unit on the first floor of 114 North Market Street. The mixed residential/commercial use requires a conditional use permit from the borough.
