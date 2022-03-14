Ligonier Borough officials can’t rule on a proposed extension for the Ligonier Valley Trail that would use an undeveloped road segment as the municipality never accepted the street, according to its solicitor.
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board intends to add another quarter mile of walking trail from the bridge at Mill Creek Memorial Park. The extension would head west along the stream, south along an overgrown section of Kastner Street, and then meet the open portion of the road owned by Ligonier Borough.
Recreation board chairman Larry Shew asked council in February for permission to extend the trail along Kastner Road, believing that Ligonier Borough owns the undeveloped part as well.
However, solicitor George Welty during council’s March 10 meeting confirmed that the recreation board would have to approach the property owners on either side of the segment for permission as the road was never formally opened and accepted by Ligonier Borough.
According to the Westmoreland County Geographic Information Systems tax mapping website, West Penn Power and Shirley Bush own the land on either side of the unopened section of Kastner Street down to Mill Creek
As Welty explained at council’s February meeting, the usual process is for a land developer to dedicate a street to the public and then for the municipality to accept it as open by ordinance once the road is built to certain engineering standards.
As of Thursday’s meeting, borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw had not found any record of an ordinance accepting Kastner Street. The Ligonier Valley Trail extension survey prepared by Ross Surveying also notes that the current status of that portion of Kastner Street is yet undetermined.
“This was never accepted by the borough, so that’s why I mentioned last month that you really don’t have the authority to grant permission over that section. It would be the private landowners,” Welty said.
Kastner Street resident Jane Heiple addressed council with concerns about the potential public health and safety impacts of the proposed trail extension.
She said she believes trail users would park on Kastner Street – a very narrow thoroughfare – which could make it difficult for ambulances and fire trucks to access that neighborhood.
From the Mill Creek bridge, the new trail section would cross a wetland area with a large mosquito and insect population. Heiple’s home is part of The Village at Ligonier (TVAL) development, which has commissioned to have that area sprayed, she said.
Heiple said Shew told her the recreation board planned to drain the wetlands but did not explain how. She also questioned where the water would be dispersed to, whether into the borough’s current drainage system or elsewhere.
She also foresees users cutting through the private land flanking both sides of the new segment if they can’t access the trail through the wetlands or if snow accumulation at the end of Kastner Street blocks entry.
According to Heiple, people already use Village Court, a private road through the TVAL development, to reach the trail.
“So I think what I’m asking for is a plan. What’s the plan to drain it, what’s the plan to protect private landowners? And public safety and public health? So there’s multiple issues that are going to be impacted if this trail extension is granted onto Kastner Street,” Heiple said.
In other business, council voted 7-0 to send a proposed ordinance amending several sections of Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance back to the planning commission for additional changes related to fencing throughout the town.
Council had tabled the ordinance while it investigated issues raised last month by a borough resident and business owner over her unsuccessful applications for a privacy fence.
The original revisions included removing a reference to commercial districts from a section on fence regulations for accessory buildings and structures, thus allowing a 10-foot maximum fence height for rear and side yards in the industrial district only. Other changes would adjust the borough’s swimming pool regulations to follow Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code and remove references to service structures like dumpsters, air conditioning units, and propane tanks from screening and landscaping requirements.
Council also approved a new 10-year use agreement with the Ligonier Youth Baseball and Softball Association (LYBSA) for the Donaldson fields next to Friendship Park. Councilwoman Mariah Fisher said the parks and recreation committee and Welty reviewed the agreement, and the LYBSA is likewise in favor of it.
Fisher also reported that the parks and recreation committee sent out requests for proposals for the Friendship Park Phase II project, which will remodel the existing tennis courts into a multi-use recreational facility including pickleball courts and a bike and skate park
Council plans to resume work on a new fire services agreement between the borough and Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1. Fisher and council members Nate Sylvester and Jordan Frei will convene a special committee.
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas elaborated on the stream improvement projects that the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) will tackle along Mill Creek thanks to a $233,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus grant program.
Work will include about 1,200 feet of stream bank remediation from the confluence of Mill Creek and Loyalhanna Creek toward the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County sewage treatment plant. The LWA will also fix the bank father upstream near a breached pond at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center.
“Everything they do is going to help us with our flooding problem,” Bellas said, adding that the efforts will address the silt build-up in Mill Creek.
Council also voted unanimously to amend the public comment policy for its meetings and institute a five-minute time limit for borough residents and taxpayers who wish to speak.
Other agenda items included appointing tax collector Robin Roberts as the borough’s alternate delegate for the Westmoreland County Tax Collection Committee and approving two subdivision plans both recommended by the planning commission last month.
Fat Daddy’s Place owner Pamela Graham wants to combine three adjacent parcels she owns on West Loyalhanna Street and then split back into two, separating the restaurant from her home.
The zoning hearing board in September granted Graham a variance from the required 10-foot side yard setback under the zoning ordinance as the restaurant would sit only 6.5 feet from the new proposed boundary line between the two properties.
The second plan divides a 10,800-square-foot corner lot at East Church and Naugle streets into two equal-sized tracts. The Gabriella R. Gick Third Party Special Needs Trust owns the property, which contains a two-story dwelling plus a shed and frame building in dilapidated condition.
Trustee Linus Gick plans to renovate the building, which was a former bakery at one time, as surveyor Joe Davis and zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman previously indicated to the planning commission.
While council approved this subdivision, it also briefly discussed the blind intersection at Naugle Street and Bank Alley given the run-down structure’s proximity to it. Sylvester asked about the borough’s process for adding stop signs at that junction.
Sylvester also said there was some “heartburn” over parking for the subdivided property because that area of town is congested but noted that the plan meets the borough’s requirements for minimum lot size and frontage as Davis pointed out.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger also announced that after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Ligonier Valley will host its second annual National Night Out, a community-building initiative that fosters partnerships between residents and their local police departments.
Ligonier’s 2019 event attracted around 500 people and earned a First-Time Participant category award from the National Night Out organization.
Fisher said plans are to host National Night Out as another collaborative event with the local fire companies in the parking lot behind the Ligonier Valley Library at North Market and West Church streets. Organizers will approach council in the future for official approval and may have some changes since the last event, including with the dunking booth.
“We’re going to make it a little bit different. That might get adjusted a little because none of us had a good time in the dunking booth,” Fisher laughed.
Council granted the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 734 permission to bag parking meters around its headquarters at the corner of East Main and South St. Clair streets to provide free parking for participants of a gaming fundraiser in collaboration with the Westmoreland Game Guild from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
The board also approved the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s request to host the inaugural Bark in the Borough pet vendor show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Vendors will set up on the sidewalks and parking areas on the first two blocks of East and West Main streets and local merchants will also be holding sidewalk sales.
Dogs are not permitted on the grassy area of Diamond Park, but the chamber plans to engage volunteers to help enforce the rule and also have waste bags available.
Council also approved a request from the Rev. Bryan Jarrell, pastor of Epiphany Anglican Fellowship, to partner with the Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh and bring a Rescue Dogs food truck to Ligonier from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2.
All proceeds will benefit Light of Life’s mission to help individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty or addiction. The truck will be parked outside of Town Hall. Jarrell said he selected a Monday as most local restaurants are closed that day.
Residents can expect to endure additional gas line replacements throughout Ligonier Borough as Peoples Gas plans to start another round of work in a few weeks, according to streets supervisor Ron Ross.
The next roads targeted are parts of South Fairfield, South Market and West Loyalhanna streets and South Dice Alley.
Ross assured the public that Peoples will repair and resurface the borough’s roads, although it could take a few months to complete.
Council’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Ligonier Town Hall.
