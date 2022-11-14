Ligonier Borough officials hope to complete the Friendship Park Phase Two concept in time to apply for state funding next spring now that council has selected a new designer for the park’s future renovations.
Council at its Nov. 10 meeting voted 4-0 to accept a $25,295 design proposal from Trafford landscape architect Richard P. Rauso for a new recreational facility between the Friendship Park playground and the Donaldson baseball and softball fields along Boquet Street. Council members Judy Hoffer, Nate Sylvester and Brad Chartier were absent.
The project will revamp the existing tennis courts at Friendship Park into a multi-use space featuring pickle ball courts and a bicycle and skate park.
Rauso will tap Spohn Ranch, a Los Angeles-based firm, for the schematic design of the bicycle and skate park, given the technical needs of that portion of the project.
The proposal also includes multiple meetings and site visits, a geotechnical survey review, and initial site design sketches. The EADS Group, the borough’s engineering firm, will participate as a consultant.
The borough will have input on the bicycle and skate park concept as well as the final master site plan for the entire development, according to Fisher.
Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee will seek grants and community fundraising to pay for the Friendship Park project, Fisher said. The immediate goal is to have the new design ready for Ligonier Borough to apply for a spring round of funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in March or April.
In June, council accepted a $22,000 design bid from the Florida-based Platform Group based on the committee’s initial recommendation, but after further analysis, the committee determined that it needed to seek additional offers.
“This proposal is a little bit more thorough than the ones that we previously got because this also includes new sidewalks that will be better accessible to the [existing] restroom,” which will also be upgraded, Fisher said.
The first phase of the Friendship Park makeover – a more than $300,000 refurbishment of the original playground constructed in 1994 – was completed in 2016 thanks to a myriad of community volunteers and fundraising efforts.
Fisher also announced that the Friendship Park bathrooms would be closed for the winter starting Nov. 14. The park will be opened on days expected to reach a high of 50 degrees.
In other business, council will vote next month to approve a 2023 balanced budget for Ligonier Borough that does not include a property tax increase.
Borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw quickly summarized the $1.35 million budget prepared by the Finance Committee.
Increases in employee salaries and health insurance were somewhat offset by projected earned income taxes, according to Shaw, leaving a $300.76 surplus.
The borough’s tax rate will remain at 24.5 mills, with one mill generating roughly $17,000 in revenue.
Council voted to advertise the 2023 budget for adoption at its Dec. 8 meeting. The draft will be available for the public to review at Town Hall and on Ligonier Borough’s website.
The budget includes the borough’s typical $1,200 donation to the Ligonier Valley Library.
While library director Sharon Coronado submitted a request to increase the amount to $2,500, Fisher said she didn’t think the borough had enough wiggle room in the current budget at this time.
“I’m not opposed to giving them extra, but I think we need to hear about it a little bit sooner so that we can make accommodations for it within the budget to make sure that we’re staying balanced,” Fisher said.
“I think we’d all agree that it’s a great asset for our community to have a library and we like their services, but I think at this late of a date, it’s hard for us to find that much more extra,” she added.
Ligonier Borough will also continue to contribute to Westmoreland Transit Authority bus service, as council also approved the municipality’s local share assessment of $924 for 2023, the fifth consecutive year without an increase. The amount is based on the population, population density and number of bus trips in each community.
Council also voted unanimously to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Small Water and Sewer grant to replace stormwater lines and catch basins along West Main Street near Holy Trinity Parish.
Ligonier Borough will request a $421,876.67 grant from the DCED and cover a 15% match of $74,448.83 for the nearly half-million dollar infrastructure improvements.
Councilman Robert Barron urged council to hold a work session to discuss the borough’s ongoing stormwater issues. A date and time will be announced when the public meeting is scheduled.
One way that residents can help mitigate stormwater problems in the municipality is by placing leaves on the curb for the public works department to pick up rather than in the street.
Council adjourned the meeting into an executive session with no action planned to be taken afterward.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next regular meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Ligonier Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.