Ligonier Borough officials hope to complete the Friendship Park Phase Two concept in time to apply for state funding next spring now that council has selected a new designer for the park’s future renovations.

Council at its Nov. 10 meeting voted 4-0 to accept a $25,295 design proposal from Trafford landscape architect Richard P. Rauso for a new recreational facility between the Friendship Park playground and the Donaldson baseball and softball fields along Boquet Street. Council members Judy Hoffer, Nate Sylvester and Brad Chartier were absent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.