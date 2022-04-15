By this fall’s Fort Ligonier Days festival, Christian Simmons envisions his new Ligonier business running full speed ahead with patrons enjoying live music, southern cuisine and local craft beer, wine and spirits.
Ligonier Borough Council on Thursday voted 6-0 to approve Simmons’ conditional use permit for a combination restaurant, bottle shop and outdoor biergarten at the Thistledown at Seger House bed and breakfast. Councilman Brad Chartier was absent.
Simmons’ vision for the first floor of the historic 1915 building at 221 West Main St. includes a Pennsylvania Libations retail shop featuring wines, spirits, and craft beers made exclusively in the commonwealth, along with fresh produce from local farms sold on consignment.
The Ligonier native said he is already implementing a similar farmer’s market concept in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside district and Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market.
Simmons also plans to operate a satellite location for his newly established Sweet Rust Distillery, with a cocktail bar and tapas menu. His Bonafide Beer Co. would anchor the outdoor beer garden – a weekend feature where patrons can dine and enjoy live acoustic music on the lawn.
The second and third floor of the boutique hotel, as well as the separate carriage house, would continue as lodgings.
Solicitor George Welty briefed council on the conditional use requirements for a tavern or bar under the borough’s zoning ordinance, which include following Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) requirements and scheduling appropriate operating hours considering the surrounding neighborhood.
Simmons told council he would abide by the borough’s rules for live music and must follow the PLCB regulations, which prohibit the consumption of alcohol on the property after midnight.
“Right now, legality-wise, midnight, the place would be shut down. There wouldn’t be a body on the property, except for people sleeping upstairs,” Simmons said.
His immediate goal once the required PLCB licensing is in place is to operate the space during the weekends using one-day limited exposition permits, with the full plan in effect by the Fort Ligonier Days festival in October.
“I think it sounds like a great idea, a good addition to the community,” councilman Robert Barron said.
Simmons said the business would employ about 15-20 employees. The borough’s planning commission last month recommended approval of his conditional use request.
“It’s kind of a dream come true, full circle, coming back and being able to kind of give something back to the city I grew up in that let me get out and come back,” Simmons said.
In other business, council tabled action on a proposed quarter-mile extension for the Ligonier Valley Trail as the Ligonier Township Recreation Board (LTRB) pursues right-of-way permissions for the project.
LTRB chairman Larry Shew earlier this year approached council with the board’s idea to expand the trail from the bridge at Mill Creek Memorial Park west along the stream and south along an overgrown section of Kastner Street, then meeting the open portion of the road owned by Ligonier Borough.
However, there are no records confirming that council ever formally opened the undeveloped segment by ordinance and thereby own the right-of-way, according to the borough’s solicitor and secretary-treasurer.
West Penn Power and Shirley Bush are identified as the two adjacent landowners on Westmoreland County’s Geographic Information Systems tax mapping website and those that have authority to allow use of the unopened portion of Kastner Street.
Shew told council the recreation board has permission from West Penn Power to extend the trail along Mill Creek to the end of Kastner Street and again petitioned to connect to the borough-owned part.
However, there is a 50-foot stretch between the corner of the West Penn Power property and the paved part of Kastner Road that is jointly owned by Bush and Highland Developers, the latter being the owner of The Village at Ligonier housing development, as resident Jane Heiple pointed out.
Welty noted a gap on a Ross Surveying survey and confirmed that the trail route would have to cross either the Highland Developers or Bush properties and thus require approval from one or the other.
Heiple, a Village at Ligonier homeowner, repeated concerns she raised during council’s March 10 meeting about the trail extension’s potential public health and safety impacts, namely users parking vehicles along the narrow Kastner Street and the mosquito and insect population in a nearby swamp.
Shew acknowledged there are wetlands on the West Penn Property but said the trail would not be close to that area.
Heiple said she spoke with Bush and Highland Developers owner Jeff Irwin, who are both “adamantly opposed to granting permission for that trail to cross that piece of property.”
Officials agreed to table the matter until Shew and the LTRB would get full permission to use the land in question for the Ligonier Valley Trail.
Council also voted unanimously to advertise for enactment at its May 12 meeting a proposed ordinance amending sections of Ligonier Borough zoning ordinance related to fences, swimming pools and service structures.
The revisions include removing a reference to commercial districts from a section on fence regulations for accessory buildings and structures, thus allowing a 10-foot maximum fence height for rear and side yards in the industrial district only. Other changes adjust the borough’s swimming pool protocols to follow Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code and remove references to service structures like dumpsters, air conditioning units, and propane tanks from screening and landscaping requirements.
Council deferred the ordinance earlier this year after a West Main Street resident and business owner raised issues over her unsuccessful privacy fence applications and criticized the fence height and service structure changes.
Last month council sent the proposed ordinance back to the planning commission, which recommended an additional change to clarify that all fences in non-residence zoning district must be constructed with the finished side facing adjacent properties and public rights-of-way.
Council also briefly discussed resident Gregory Smith’s proposal for a plaque recognizing the former Dickinson School, which educated thousands of elementary, middle and high school students for nearly 70 years at the corner of North Market and West Church streets.
Built in 1903, the 12-room yellow brick school was named for Reverend E.H. and Abbie Dickinson and operated until it was demolished in 1971, according to Smith.
Smith, who attended the Dickinson School from kindergarten through fifth grade, suggested installing a plaque in the metered parking lot that now stands at the school site so “all future generations and visitors to our town will known this was the site of so very many memories of times we don’t want forgotten.”
Councilwoman Mariah Fisher advised Smith to consult borough staff at Town Hall for a plaque, as his idea wouldn’t need formal council approval.
Fisher said the Parks and Recreation Committee has received four proposals for the Phase Two Friendship Park redevelopment and planned to review for discussion at council’s May 12 meeting.
The project entails remodeling the old tennis courts at Friendship Park into a multi-use site with pickle ball courts and a bicycle and skate park.
Council also confirmed by vote that Ligonier Borough does not allow alcohol beverages to be served at Town Hall.
That’s the current rule on the books, but the rules and regulations posted at Town Hall conflictingly given permission to civic and nonprofit groups, although nobody known when, why or how they were changed, according to secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw.
The borough’s insurance coverage doesn’t include host liquor liability, according to Welty. The Town Hall Committee will further explore insurance options.
Council also approved the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s request to offer a parking discount for National Pay It Forward Day by selling $5 parking meter bags for unlimited use during the weekend of April 28-30, all proceeds benefiting the borough.
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas also presented resident Patty Smith, Gregory Smith’s wife, with a proclamation designating May 2022 as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Ligonier Borough and urging motorists to help improve roadway safety. Smith is a coordinator for A.B.A.T.E of Pennsylvania, the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
Residents and visitors should be aware of an upcoming traffic detour for a two-week closure of the southbound lane of South Market Street during a gas line replacement.
Peoples Gas expects to start the work sometime next week, according to streets supervisor Ron Ross.
Meters along the north side of West Main Street from the Diamond to North Dice Alley will be bagged to prevent parking during this time.
Detour details will be posted on the Ligonier Borough website and the Savvy Citizen community notification system.
Ligonier Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
