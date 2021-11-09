Ligonier Borough has engaged a professional auctioneer to lead the sale of vacant property it owns in Laughlintown at a future public auction.
Council on Monday voted 6-0 to appoint Mark Ferry Auctioneers of Latrobe to manage the prospective sale of 26 acres located off Nature Run Road in Ligonier Township. Councilwoman Judy Hoffer was absent.
The wooded tract, originally bought as a potential water source for the Ligonier reservoir more than 70 years ago, was valued at $150,000 by Kent Watson Appraisals of Greensburg. Councilman Nate Sylvester confirmed the amount after the meeting.
Council president Sam St. Clair also appointed Sylvester and council members Matt Smith and Robert Barron to a committee that will finalize the details of the auctioneer’s contract to be signed at a future council meeting, plus the sales agreement with the eventual buyer of Parcel 42, Nature Run Road.
Smith will chair the committee, which will also work with Ferry to provide public view of the property, which lies about 4/10 of a mile from the nearest access off Nature Run Road. Ferry’s marketing plan involves a drone fly-over of the area and advertisements in several print media.
Ligonier Borough purchased the land along the former Laughlintown-Waterford Road in 1954 intending to create a water impoundment area to feed the Ligonier reservoir, located near Furnace Run, about 1.5 to 2 miles away. A series of streams, including McCullen Run, pass through the property.
However, that plan never materialized. Decades later, in 2007, Ligonier Borough sold its water system and sewage treatment plant to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, a deal eventually completed in 2012.
Both Ferry and consulting forester Ronald Rohall have visited the property since council in October authorized solicitor George Welty to contact an appraiser and professional auctioneer concerning the potential sale.
The landlocked tract is uniquely situated, given the surrounding landowners, according to Ferry. One neighboring property was part of the most expensive real estate transaction in Westmoreland County: Whose Woods on Kissell Springs Road, a sprawling estate with a three-story luxury home that sold for $5 million earlier this year.
“I do agree with you. I think we have a little chunk of prime real estate and I know some of the timber that’s on there, it’s probably been well over a hundred years since it was timbered. The latest part was probably timbered about the time that the property was sold to the borough. So that part ought to be pretty well near ready for harvesting again also, so I think that adds to the value of what we’re looking, from my perspective, for you to auction,” St. Clair said.
There’s marketable timber on the property that could be economically harvested, although about five acres with a hemlock grove along a creek would be restricted, Rohall agreed.
The borough can have the timber itself appraised for about $500, although Rohall did not recommend it. He said after speaking with Ferry and surrounding property owners, the timber is probably worth as much aesthetically and as a buffer for a reproducing trout stream to prospective buyers as it would be to a harvester.
“It’s a beautiful little trout stream, it is gorgeous,” he said.
Ferry advised council to sell the parcel intact and allow the winning bidder to decide what to do, rather than offer the timber separately.
The property is accessed by a 20-foot right-of-way from Nature Run Road that crosses Douglas Dick’s adjacent property. Dick is improving his portion of the right-of-way nearly up to the borough’s tract.
St. Clair said he was familiar with the land since part of it was once owned by two of his great-uncles.
“I’ve culled a lot of deer back there, but that’s neither here nor there,” he said.
Besides no expected property tax increase, there were no surprises in Ligonier Borough’s financial projection for next year. Sylvester presented council with a balanced 2022 budget drafted by secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw and the finance committee, which officials will vote to approve at their Dec. 9 meeting.
The borough’s tax rate will stay at 24.5 mills, with one mill continuing to generate about $17,000 in revenue, according to Shaw. Expected rising employee costs such as health care were resolved with increased revenues like earned income taxes, according to Sylvester. The sum left a scant windfall of $178 for next year, keeping the budget in the black.
Sylvester also anticipates that the borough will land on budget at the end of 2021.
While real estate transfer taxes have been steady, earned income taxes have been trending up over the past four years, he told the Bulletin.
“Ligonier is a great place to live. People are moving here. We see the transfer taxes going up for the property values, we see earned income tax revenue growing year over year as well. So we’re happy to report it’s coming in balanced with no tax increase,” Sylvester said.
The $1.3 million draft budget will be available for public review at the borough office in Town Hall.
The Ligonier Valley Police Department (LVPD) budget is also expected stay the same in 2022 as in the prior two years, according to councilman Jeff Craig. He credited Chief John Berger and assistant Chief Michael Matrunics for filling in overtime shifts, plus income from police resources provided to the Ligonier Valley School District, Idlewild and SoakZone, Laurel Mountain Borough and Ligonier Country Market for helping to reduce costs.
Craig said he also expected to end 2021 with a small surplus.
In other financial news, council also approved its annual $1,200 donation to the Ligonier Valley Library.
The planning committee will be working with zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman and solicitor George Welty on minor language changes to the zoning ordinance, Smith reported.
Horman noted that although there have been some amendments since it was first enacted in 2010, Ligonier borough’s current zoning ordinance is going on 11 years old.
“Hopefully, next year we can look at doing some more updates and some better updating. I think it’s time, from what I’m seeing anyway,” Horman said.Free metered parking will once again be offered around Ligonier Borough every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas, beginning on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27. Council approved the annual request from the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber secured a $1,200 sponsorship from Elek Wealth Management, $1,050 of which will be a contribution to Ligonier Borough toward the free parking.
A MeterFeeder representative will be in town Tuesday to provide borough staff training on the new smart phone parking meter application, which should be up and running this week, Shaw said.
Council decided earlier this year to invest in the new system, which will enable residents and visitor to plug meters remotely using their credit cards rather than using coins if they choose.
Public comments included concerns from a resident about an unregistered and unlicensed car parking on borough streets and a plea from a North Fairfield Street resident for an ADA-designated parking space in front of her home.
Council’s streets committee will work with Judy Marseglia, who offered to absorb any costs that would be related to creating an ADA-accessible space or a curb cut. She explained that she often uses that area to help her husband into the car and cited an incident during Fort Ligonier Days where a construction vehicle was parked outside their house that weekend, blocking access.
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas showed off the award that Ligonier Borough received from Scenic Pittsburgh during a Nov. 6 ceremony at Diamond Park.
“Eleven counties wide and they picked us because we had the most scenic downtown and we’ve done the most to remember what we are,” he said. The glass keepsake, which features a simple design alluding to the Ligonier Valley’s fields, rivers and mountains, will soon be on display at Town Hall.
A dozen Cub Scouts from Pack 370 attended Monday’s meeting to observe their local government at work and ask questions of council members afterwards. St. Clair and Chief Berger both recognized the troop and thanked them for attending.
“I would like to say it’s very nice to see some young residents here with us this evening. This may not function as it should the best, but we try. And I’m glad to see you guys here and observing what Ligonier Borough Council does,” St. Clair said.
