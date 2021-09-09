Ligonier Valley police issued a warning to residents after a search for a suspect was launched in the Laughlintown area Wednesday morning.
According to the Ligonier Valley Police Department’s Facebook page, the community was warned to “lock their doors and cars and secure any valuables” in a post that appeared Wednesday morning.
Police said the suspect was wearing denim shorts, a white or blue shirt and a camouflage jacket. He reportedly had fled from police, and officers were attempting to locate him. No schools were put on lockdown or were affected by the incident. No other details were available.
Members of the public were told if they saw anything, not to respond on social media, but to call the station at 724-238-2105 or simply dial 911.
It isn’t clear if the man’s been apprehended as of press time.
