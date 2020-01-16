Ligonier Community Coffee House Jan. 17

The next Ligonier Community Coffee House is set for Friday, Jan. 17, at The Barn, 1 Springer Road, Ligonier.
The doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Admission costs $5.
Refreshments include coffee, tea, and soft drinks, which cost $1 each, and homemade desserts, which cost $2, provided this month by Epiphany Anglican Church.
The performers slated for the evening include:
• Adam Fitz, who plays and sings soulful songs. His earnest storytelling and soulful voice result in energetic and passionate performances.
• John Larimer, a talented bluegrass musician. He wrote and performs the song “He Said Yes,” which intimately memorializes the miraculous rescue at the Quecreek Mine in Somerset. He has been a part of several renowned bands, including Poverty Hollow and Brush Creek. Larimer is accomplished on banjo and guitar, and is one of the finest Dobro players in the business.
• The Rev. Jerry Nuernberger of St. James Lutheran Church in Ligonier, who began entertaining in his church teen choir and continued through high school, while attending University of Illinois and Valparaiso University and Seminary. He has written eight Bible musicals and has performed at Christian concerts, art festivals, county fairs and more.
• Joe Dedon, also known as “Crawdad Joe,” who entertains with his New Orleans Cajun-jazzy style. He performs a blend of classic, southern, blues, alternative and swamp rock.
• “SuperMoon,” a three-piece string trio consisting of Benny Johnson, Larry Hixson and Austin Hixson. The band plays a progressive style of music that blends traditional bluegrass and new grass with elements of jazz and rock, resulting in an unmistakably unique sound they’ve dubbed alt-acoustico. The performers will sing and play various guitars and mandolins.
For more information, call Lynn or Pat Keegan at 724-537-6139 or visit facebook.com/ligoniercommunitycoffeehouse.
