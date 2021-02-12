While Ligonier Borough is blanketed in snow, its chamber of commerce has an eye on warmer weather as it plans upcoming spring and summer events.
Ligonier Borough Council on Thursday approved several 2021 seasonal events for the chamber: The Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk on May 8; Antiques on the Diamond on June 5; the Ligonier Night Market on the third Thursday of each month from June through September; the Summer in Ligonier arts and crafts show on July 16-17, and The Stroll on Aug. 13.
The chamber also asked that council suspend enforcement of Ligonier Borough’s ordinance prohibiting open containers of alcohol during the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger confirmed that council has the jurisdiction to allow open containers for such an event. Solicitor George Welty agreed with Berger that officials could recommend specific areas within the borough where the open containers would be permitted.
The chamber’s requests included the condition that the activities would follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines in place at the time.
Although they gave quick stamps of approval for these popular events, council members had public safety and parking questions regarding the chamber’s proposed First Annual Cornhole Tournament planned for Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. until dark (with a rain date of Sept. 18).
The chamber expects to host up to 96 two-member cornhole teams in town, blocking off portions of North Fairfield Street and Bank Alley, so that visitors can patronize Diamond merchants, according to board president Joyce McIntire.
Local food and beverage vendors would participate as well, requiring council to again suspend the open container section of the Ligonier Borough code of ordinances.
Councilman Robert Barron had concerns about the fire department’s access to the station on North Fairfield Street and how restrooms would be provided for the influx of people coming to the borough. He also suggested the chamber talk to the police department about having extra officers available for the event.
“Ninety-six teams of two, 200 people drinking from 8 a.m. until dark. You should definitely have a conversation with Chief Berger on what type of additional law enforcement you may want to have around,” councilman Nate Sylvester said.
Sylvester did not agree to the chamber’s appeal for free parking on an event-by-event basis, preferring an annual submission outlining the events where the chamber desired that incentive, as council has previously discussed.
Chamber director Amy Beitel acknowledged that the chamber is still fine-tuning the details for the inaugural cornhole tournament and consented to bring a more developed proposal to council’s March meeting.
Council members agreed to that plan, only approving the event date at this time.
In personnel business, council has already received several letters of interest for Ligonier Borough’s open zoning officer and code enforcement officer positions and will schedule candidate interviews soon, councilman Matt Smith reported.
Any additional inquiries must be received at Ligonier Town Hall by Monday, Feb. 15.
Governor Tom Wolf’s office has officially approved the appointment of Steve Barron as emergency management coordinator for Ligonier Borough, secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw announced.
Council also reappointed Peggy Shepler for a new four-year term on the planning commission, which it neglected to do during the January meeting. She will continue as chairwoman.
Following the planning commission’s recommendation last month, council voted to approve a subdivision plan that separates two buildings in the Diamond commercial district.
Moseye Properties LLC owns both 138 West Main Street and 106 North Fairfield Street — the adjacent commercial properties involved in the subdivision. Moseye wants to shift their boundary line and separate the two buildings that occupy the same tax parcel onto their own individual lots.
Solicitor George Welty deemed the plan a straightforward subdivision. The resulting tracts of 4,260 and 6,540 square feet surpass the minimum 1,500 square feet required for properties in that district under the borough’s zoning ordinance.
Chief Berger shared that the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Ligonier Post 734 earlier that day presented him with a Law Enforcement Award recognizing his 28-year career serving the Ligonier community.
Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township may partner again on an application for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to fund an extension of the Ligonier Valley Trail, councilwoman Mariah Fisher said. The two municipalities pursued a state Department of Health WalkWorks grant last year but were not selected as a recipient.
The public works department aims to tar and chip 22,000 square yards of borough roads this year. Council will solicit seal bids through April 8 and select the winner at its regular meeting that evening.
The community room at Town Hall will be Ligonier’s Borough’s polling place for the May 18 primary and special elections, council confirmed by vote.
With the recent snowfall, Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas reminded residents that Ligonier Borough has snow removal laws. According to Chapter 135 of the Ligonier Borough Code, owners or tenants of commercial properties in the Diamond, General Commercial or Village Residential districts must remove all snow and ice from their sidewalks within six hours of it falling or forming, or by 10 a.m. the next morning if the snow or ice ceased after 6 p.m. Property owners or tenants in all other zoning districts have 24 hours to clean snow and ice from sidewalks.
Streets supervisor Ron Ross also asked residents to refrain from shoveling snow onto the roads and help keep them clear.
“The groundhog didn’t lie to us this year. And if anybody wants to go groundhog hunting, I think we can get a bus going to Punxsutawney perchance,” council president Sam St. Clair said.
