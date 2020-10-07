Uncertainty and confusion has loomed like a dark cloud over most every community activity nationwide since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck — and Ligonier’s annual Fort Ligonier Days festival is no exception, as the official festival is canceled this year.
But businesses in Ligonier will remain open, and in true Ligonier fashion, local merchants, gallery, business and restaurant owners, and nonprofit organizations are stepping up to roll out the welcome mat this weekend.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will promote its first Ligonier Chamber Days Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 8-11.
“We as a chamber need to help promote all of our businesses to bring people into Ligonier,” said Joyce McIntire, president of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors and interim executive director. “We obtained permission from Ligonier Borough Council to hold the sidewalk sales and some other activities this weekend.”
The Ligonier Merchant Sidewalk Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. McIntire said the chamber plans to conduct a Shop Ligonier bingo game to get people into businesses.
“We hope Ligonier Chamber Days will be beneficial for the merchants, restaurants and other businesses,” McIntire said. “Everyone has gone through this pandemic and everybody is hurting. We are worried about our business community and want them to have the opportunity take advantage of Chamber Days.”
Just as they have for many years during the annual festival, merchants will be conducting sidewalk sales, restaurants will offer specials, and shops and galleries will be stocked with seasonal decorations, gifts and must-have hand-crafted items.
The Chamber will sponsor musical entertainment at Pondstone Park. The Derek Woods Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jacian Blaze will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and D.J. Steve will provide musical entertainment from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“If we all work together, we will get through this pandemic. Hopefully, 2021 will be a better year and we will be back to a new normal,” McIntire said.
Other nonprofit groups and businesses are planning events for the weekend, too.
Fort Ligonier will present a “Commemoration of the Oct. 12, 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier” featuring special events Friday through Sunday at the fort.
“October is a very special time to visit Fort Ligonier and the scenic Ligonier Valley. While we are unable to host our legendary battle re-enactments this year due to pandemic restrictions, we are planning special tours to commemorate this significant historic date,” said Julie Donovan, marketing and public relations director at the fort.
The community is invited to support local fire departments at a Valley Firefighters Appreciation Days event, hosted by Champion Lakes Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday at the golf course, located at 4743 Route 711, Bolivar.
Enjoy food trucks, live local music and games from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on the golf resort grounds. Daryll and Kim will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
A golf tournament will be held on Saturday with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
There is no need to golf to participate in this event. Call 724-238-5440 for more information.
High Water Corn Hole will sponsor a corn hole tournament on Saturday at the golf resort. Registration will begin at noon, and bags will fly at 1 p.m. The cost is $40 per team. Call 724-420-4850 for more information.
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association will host its first Oktoberfest from 3:30 p.m. to dark on Friday and Saturday at the Watershed Farm, the market grounds located at 6 Old Lincoln Hightway West in Ligonier. The entry fee is $5 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance at oktoberfestinligonier.eventbrite.com.
‘Enjoy delicious food options from nearly a dozen area farms and restaurants, as well as seasonal beverages from local breweries and distilleries available for purchase,” said Susan Huba, LWA executive director. “Bring a chair, blanket or ‘Stuhl’ to set up on your own, and stay socially distant in our nine-acre field.”
Many local restaurants, pubs and taverns will be hosting special entertainment as well. As more establishments finalize and announce their offerings, it is recommended to check your favorite Ligonier eatery or pub online to see what they are planning for the weekend.
Ligonier Tavern and Table will celebrate “15658 Daze” with The Bricks performing from 2 to 5 p.m. and the Cash-Out Sho from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Because things may seem a little backwards this year, Fat Daddy’s Place will celebrate “Trof Reinogil Days.” It will offer live entertainment, food and drink specials. Detention will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday; Chris Daugherty will take the stage at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Scott Shelby will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For those looking for something to do for children or a place to purchase pumpkin decorations, Chad’s Corn Maze, located at 2973 Route 711, Ligonier, will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $7 per person. Ages 3 and under get in free.
More information will be added to the Chamber’s web page as it becomes available. For the latest information on individual events, visit ligonier.com.
“As events are made known to the Chamber, we will gladly add them to our official website at ligonier.com or on Facebook at Visit Ligonier,” McIntire said.
The official Fort Ligonier Days website will play host to a virtual Fort Ligonier Days. If you are missing the craft booth factor of the festival, check out the 62 vendors listed on the virtual page to purchase crafts from your favorite FLD vendor. Visit fortligonierdays.com for more information.
