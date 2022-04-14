Ligonier tourist attractions, businesses and restaurants are ready to get back to business.
Business and community leaders gathered Wednesday for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce annual tourism and business breakfast at Fort Ligonier and it didn’t take long to notice that the spring and summer season will be a season of celebration.
First of all, representatives from businesses shared a variety of planned events, facility upgrades and program changes they are able to institute as the community moves from the pandemic restrictions that plagued businesses to an environment much closer to a normal season in the Ligonier Valley.
Cari Frei of the Ligonier Market, for instance, reassured community members that thanks to a grant, the market grounds that look more like Lake Ligonier, will improve thanks to the addition of a wetland.
“It looks worse before it looks better,” Frei warned.
She also mentioned the revitalization of Market Sprouts, the children’s program that is being expanded and enhanced in 2022.
Other upgrades to the market include a brand new website with a directory and vendor map that makes it easy to locate vendors and of course the return of Night Market, a collaboration with the chamber that is held from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning on the third Thursday in June. She encourages shops and restaurants to make sure they are open and fully staffed that night.
“It does get busy for merchants. It’s a tremendous opportunity for you,” said Frei.
Also, Frei mentioned restaurants are also given the opportunity to have space at the market to offer grab ‘n go meals in addition to being open for market customers to grab lunch after leaving the grounds.
Speaking of celebrating, there are a number of businesses and attractions marking anniversaries this season, including SAMA which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Idlewild and SoakZone is celebrating its 145th season this summer by kicking off its longest season ever, stretching from May 7 for weekends through the end of October at the close of Hallowboo, which is back.
Although there are no new rides planned, Jeff Croushore of Idlewild said the park is updating facilities with paint and new roofing and are adding programs for the summer, including Kids Fest in June, Neighbor Days with Fred Rogers Productions and a Summer Concert Series in August. Check www.Idlewild.com for details.
As with many of the Ligonier attractions and businesses, Idlewild is currently hiring a lot of positions — 700 to be specific. Croushore said they have raised salaries at the park and one of the areas with the greatest need is for lifeguards. He encourages anyone — not just high school and college students — interested in working at Idlewild to apply.
The Compass Inn Museum is also planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary of being in operation as a museum with a number of events and programs this summer kicking off with the Taste of the Town on April 21 at The Barn at Ligonier Valley.
According to executive director Theresa Rohall, dressed in period costume, plans are also underway for what’s being called a “Museum Loop Tour.” For one price, visitors will get a ticket Oct. 1 and 2 to visit six of Ligonier’s museums and one stop in downtown Ligonier, so they can also shop and eat in Ligonier. More information will be released when plans are finalized.
In addition, the museums of Ligonier Valley also invite families from the region to come for Free Museum Day, which is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. There will be a number of special guests, new exhibits, activities and demonstrations to explore.
The museums participating includes the Compass Inn Museum, Antiochian Heritage Museum, Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, Ligonier Valley Railroad Museum, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) and Fort Ligonier.
Visitors can qualify to win a $250 gift certificate by visiting at least four of the six museums on that day.
Julie Donovan, Fort Ligonier Director of Marketing and Public Relations, couldn’t be more pleased that the fort is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of November with the exception of only Easter Day and Thanksgiving Day.
“We’re so excited. We’re back. We’re almost approaching pre-pandemic levels,” she said.
Donovan went on to say that thousands are returning to the Ligonier Valley this spring and summer and what a tremendous opportunity for economic development to return to the community.
Although Donovan said there aren’t any big developments going on at the fort, there are a number of upgrades to improve the overall customer experience, including replacing the cobblestone walkways with an aggregate that will make it easier for those walking, pushing strollers and wheelchairs to experience the fort. Some of the buildings will also get new cedar shake roofs.
In addition, the community is also planning a National Night Out celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. Ligonier’s first National Night Out was held in 2019 and the community received the “Rookie of the Year” award. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic it was not held in 2020 or 2021.
Activities being planned include a dunking booth, fire company demonstrations, possibly a bouncy house, basket raffle and much more. Businesses are also encouraged to stay open late. The event will take place in Lot A (across from the YMCA), Bank Alley and Church Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic. Other streets may be added later.
