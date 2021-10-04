Ligonier Borough’s zoning hearing board has granted a variance request for a local restaurant owner who wants to adjust the boundary line between her business and adjacent home.
The board met Sept. 30 to consider the zoning appeal from Pamela Graham, proprietor of Fat Daddy’s Place on Route 30 West.
Graham also owns the house next door to the restaurant and bar, at 313 West Loyalhanna St.
As the current property line between the two parcels runs through a corner of the residence, Graham wants to move the line 9.5 feet toward Fat Daddy’s.
The new division line would run parallel to an existing fence all the way to West Loyalhanna Street.
With this adjustment, however, Fat Daddy’s would no longer meet the 10-foot minimum side yard setback requirement for the R-1 single family residential district under Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance.
The restaurant building would only sit 6.5 feet from the new property line, according to surveyor Joe Davis of Ross Surveying, who drew up the plan.
Fat Daddy’s is grandfathered into the residential neighborhood, as the restaurant predates the borough’s current zoning ordinance.
Matt Myers, Graham’s significant other, explained the couple’s intent is to move the boundary between lots in case they sold either the restaurant or home in the future. If they were to sell the restaurant, the original property line would continue to run through their residential side yard.
Zoning hearing board chairman Ed Matson and members Jim Kistler and Robert Bell voted unanimously to approve Graham’s variance application.
Ligonier Borough zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman said the adjacent property owners he discussed the proposed change with did not have any issues with Graham’s appeal.
