Ligonier Borough officials are looking to sell at public auction an unused Laughlintown property that the municipality purchased nearly 70 years ago as a prospective supplementary water source for the Ligonier reservoir.
Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize solicitor George Welty to contact an appraiser and professional auctioneer as the first steps in its plan to sell more than 26 acres located off Nature Run Road in Ligonier Township.
The borough bought the land along the former Laughlintown-Waterford Road in 1954 with thoughts of creating a water impoundment area to feed the Ligonier reservoir, located near Furnace Run, about 1.5 to 2 miles away. A series of streams, including McCullen Run, pass through the municipality’s property, according to Welty.
However, that scheme never materialized. Decades later, in 2007, Ligonier Borough sold its water system and sewage treatment plant to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, a deal eventually finalized in 2012. The borough-owned parcel became a “back-burner issue,” Welty said.
Council would have to vote on the auctioneer agreement before moving forward with any future public auction, which would likely be hosted in the downstairs community room at Ligonier Town Hall.
President Sam St. Clair suggested acquiring an estimate for the land’s timber as well.
“There ought to be some very fine timber on that piece of property in conjunction with the net worth of that property, so I think we have a good commodity to dispose of by public auction,” St. Clair said.
In other business, council also enacted two ordinances designating Armory Way as a public road in Ligonier Borough and banning on-street parking along the entire thoroughfare.
Officials in September accepted a petition from Armory Way residents to open the street, which accesses the neighborhood of stacked flats and single-family homes built over the last decade at the former Pennsylvania Army National Guard armory site at West Main and North Walnut streets.
Armory Way was always intended to be a public road turned over to the municipality, representatives for Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland (EGCW) explained during a Sept. 9 public hearing. EGCW owns the Ligonier armory subdivision and constructed the road according to the borough’s public street specifications.
Ligonier Borough will take over all maintenance and repair of Armory Way, effective upon enactment of the first ordinance opening the road
The second ordinance amends Ligonier Borough’s Code of Ordinances to add Armory Way to the list of streets where parking is prohibited at all times. The restriction covers both sides of the entire length of the road connecting to North Walnut Street.
In other business, council voted 7-0 to continue suspending through 2022 the section of Ligonier Borough’s sidewalk café ordinance that prohibits alcoholic beverages from being served or consumed in outdoor café areas.
Borough officials first lifted that restriction from July through October in 2020 to assist local restaurants challenged by capacity and indoor dining limits during earlier months of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Council voted again to extend the suspension through the remainder of 2021.
The same conditions still apply: A restaurant must have a valid sidewalk café permit from Ligonier Borough and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) must approve extending the restaurant’s liquor license to encompass the café area before the alcohol can be served. Drinks can only be provided to customers seated within the sidewalk café.
Other requests and incidents brought up during Monday’s meeting could merit further discussion and deliberation on alcohol regulations in Ligonier Borough.
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas questioned zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman’s decision against a Pennsylvania distillery’s sales at a furniture store on the Diamond.
Horman explained that the use would be considered a beverage distributor, which is not a permitted or conditional use in the C-1 Diamond Commercial district under the borough’s zoning ordinance.
“I think you really ought to think about revisiting the rules to make it easier for these people to make money to survive,” Bellas told council.
Council also addressed a local restaurant and bar’s request to sell four packs of wine and individual cans of beer to-go outside its premises during Fort Ligonier Days.
Officials debated the request in context of the borough’s current sidewalk café ordinance, ultimately refraining from approving it only a few days before the festival begins this weekend. Council pointed to the sidewalk café ordinance as guidance until it can more thoroughly discuss the issue.
“I don’t feel like this is something that we should approve as is, right at this second. I think that if this is something that is needed in the town or really wanted, then we can really think about it and have better discussions with [Ligonier Valley Police] Chief [John Berger], even talk to the PLCB about it,” councilwoman Mariah Fisher said.
Borough resident Terry Barr suggested coordinating a volunteer committee to lead the project to renovate the old tennis courts near Friendship Park into a multi-use recreation space.
The proposed concept for the facility includes tennis and pickleball courts plus a bicycle and skate park.
Fisher encouraged interested volunteers to contact borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw at ligonierboro@comcast.net or 724-238-9852.
She said she planned to meet with the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, which oversees the Peach Plaza Skate and Action Park at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township, considered the largest skate park in the county.
“Absolutely, I want more community help. Because we’re going to be needing to design the space as well as then look for grants and funding to then get it going. If any community members want to look at where we could potentially even find funding before we have the plan sketched out, that would be helpful,” Fisher said.
Council agreed to pay Westmoreland Country Transit (WCT) its local share commitment of $924 for public bus service in Ligonier Borough for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Officials also approved several requests to use public spaces and host events around town this fall.
Visitors and residents will notice a green beacon shining from Diamond Park during the week of Veteran’s Day in honor of military veterans.
Council approved the Byers Tosh American Legion Auxiliary Unit 267’s request to install a green lens in one of the island lampposts Nov. 7-13, as it did two years ago as part of the “Glow Green Project.”
It also granted local photographer Christy Boyd permission to hold a family and pet photo fundraiser on the Diamond on Saturday, Dec. 11, proceeds to benefit less fortunate high school students.
The Ligonier Valley Middle School (LVMS) will be hosting its annual 5K race from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The race is part of the school’s Red Ribbon Week celebration, a national drug prevention awareness program.
About 35 LVMS staffers and 20 parents will be supervising the race, along with support from the Ligonier Valley Police Department and first responders.
Ligonier will receive Scenic Pittsburgh’s Community Scenic Achievement Award during a ceremony at Diamond Park at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Fisher reminded fellow officials. The event is open to the public.
Resident Joe Kruithoff asked council about the borough’s parking regulations for recreational vehicles (RV). Although he was informed more than a decade ago by the borough that he could not park his own RV on the road, one currently parked on Indian Street is blocking views of oncoming traffic from West Vincent Street.
Councilman Nate Sylvester admitted the vehicle in question was his and assured Kruithoff he would be moving it this weekend.
“It’s my RV,” Sylvester said, prompting laughs from council. “Something Latrobe did, since everyone is buying RVs, is they made an ordinance where you could have it on the street for the days leading up to your trip, but then you can’t keep it there forever. I do have storage for it and it’s actually leaving this weekend. But we should still look into what the rule is, and I may be breaking the rule.”
Residents should be aware that the Ligonier Borough can now accept credit card payments at the Town Hall office and will soon add the capability to its website.
Ligonier Borough will host Halloween Trick or Treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Bellas announced.
Borough-wide leaf pick-up will commence after Fort Ligonier Days, although brush pick-up is temporarily suspended, streets supervisor Ron Ross reported.
The public works department welcomed Tom Burns this week, its newly hired employee, councilman Matt Smith announced. Council adjourned Thursday’s meeting into an executive session to further discuss personnel, with no action slated afterwards.
Council met on Monday instead of its usual second Thursday this month with Fort Ligonier Days upcoming this weekend. Its next meeting is also moved to Monday because of Veterans Day — 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
