Ligonier Borough officials are investing in new technology to enable residents and visitors to pay for metered parking in town using their smart phones.
Council on Thursday voted unanimously to purchase the MeterFeeder system, which will cost the borough $2,000 annually.
Ligonier Borough will have two-hour and 10-hour parking zones that drivers can select in the application, according to streets supervisor Ron Ross. Users will be able to pay their parking tickets remotely too.
While MeterFeeder takes credit card payments, folks will still be able to plug change into the borough’s more than 300 on-street and parking lot meters. The current rate will stay at $0.25 per half hour. Council previously increased the parking charge by ordinance in 2018.
“I think that this is something that will be beneficial for the town. I think it will be more convenient. People can up their parking time I believe on their phones even without being physically present at the meter. So, I definitely think this is something that is beneficial for the community,” councilwoman Mariah Fisher said.
Parking enforcement officer Toni Ulery will use an Android tablet and Bluetooth printer to validate meter payments and issue tickets.
The MeterFeeder system won’t be in place until 2022, according to Ross and borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw.
Part of the application’s cost will be offset as it is expected to save the borough about $550 in parking ticket expenses, Shaw said.
Councilman Robert Barron, who was absent, received the green light from council last month to investigate the pros and cons of the system. Ross, Shaw, Ulery and borough secretary Carole Henderson met with a MeterFeeder representative last week for a Q&A and demonstration.
Other local municipalities use the same or similar applications, with the city of Greensburg also employing MeterFeeder and Latrobe utilizing Pango.
In other parking-related news, council passed a resolution granting Ligonier Borough’s volunteer firefighters courtesy parking near the fire station when conducting official business on-site.
The resolution extends to members of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 (LVHC) the privilege to park for free at the metered spaces on North Fairfield Street between West Main and West Church streets and behind the old police station.
Vehicles must clearly display an official license plate issued by the fire department.
Borough resident and LVHC secretary Ginny Fitzner last November asked council to consider the gesture in appreciation of the fire company’s community service.
Council’s parks and recreation committee envisions a new multi-use space at the Friendship Park tennis courts that offers pickle ball and a bike and skate park that local youth are yearning for.
The committee decided to pursue the concept after hosting a July 22 public forum to hear ideas on how the borough should renovate the aging tennis courts.
More than 30 people attended the session at the Town Hall auditorium and others submitted emails and letters with their feedback, according to Fisher.
She said the parks and recreation committee’s recommendation is to remodel the site to include one tennis court, two pickle ball courts, a multi-use space, and a bike and skate park.
“We’ve had a lot of kids come and basically say to us that they need something to do in our community and the idea of a bike and skate park has been very enthusiastically received and so we’d like to try and move forward with that design,” Fisher said.
Council voted unanimously to explore potential grants to fund the development of a formal design.
Fisher also encouraged any citizens interesting in helping with the tennis court rehabilitation to reach out to the parks and recreation committee.
Costs for the emergency repair of a crushed storm sewer pipeline on Burd Alley this summer broke six figures after additional work was needed.
Council approved the $112,938.30 payment to Ligonier Construction Company for the job. The EADS Group initially projected the repair to cost about $88,000.
The board in July adopted a resolution that granted it authority to ratify the urgent work commissioned to fix the 30-inch terracotta pipeline without a formal bidding process.
Councilman Matt Smith reported that a special committee has been working on the proposed agreement transferring ownership of the borough’s former police station to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No 1 and hopes to have it ready for council’s action next month.
In April, council agreed to donate the two-story Colonial Revival-style building on North Fairfield Street to the fire department, which currently stores equipment there.
The Ligonier Borough office will now be able to accept credit card payments for parking tickets and permits, Town Hall rentals, and other business, as council accepted a proposal from Standard Bank for a credit card system.
There will be a convenience fee passed on to users, but it will give people another payment option other than cash or check.
With fall just around the corner, Ligonier’s local businesses and organizations are beginning to plan their seasonal events.
Council approved a list of temporary festival areas and related sales permits as well as directional signs and event banners to be posted around town advertising the 2021 Fort Ligonier Days on Oct. 8-10.
The historic three-day fall festival will be held this year, albeit slightly scaled back, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel Fort Ligonier Days in 2020.
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier plans to host a series of Ghost Walks on weekend evenings in October, as an outdoor take on their Haunted Basement.
Owner Leigh Ann McCulty explained via letter that the theater’s actors would be leading groups of 10-15 people on ghostly excursions around the borough every half hour, visiting participating merchants while sharing spooky stories of Ligonier.
The walks would be held on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Council briefly discussed some concerns about potential late night noise but gave the Ghost Walks its blessing. Ligonier Valley assistant police Chief Michael Matrunics said he did not foresee a problem with the events, but suggested handling them on a case-by-case basis.
McCulty’s request noted that the Diamond Theatre would ask guests to be respectful of the community by not being loud.
“October is an extremely busy time for scare houses, and we would not only like to keep our locals here for entertainment, but also bring in people from out of town to experience historical Ligonier in a new and exciting light,” McCulty wrote.
Council also granted the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) permission to use the sidewalk outside of G Squared Gallery on East Main Street for a reception as part of its 37th Annual Art Auction from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
The LWA expects no more than 100 people to attend the benefit and would like the additional outdoor space to accommodate the open-house style reception by offering high top tables with a canopy tent. Council approved the association’s request with the condition that it follows all ADA requirements for sidewalk access.
During his comments at the end of the meeting, Matrunics recognized a couple Ligonier Valley police officers and the feedback they have recently received from the public
He introduced council to the department’s newest full-time officer, Ryan Hall, who he said is “doing really well, he’s blending in with the community” as he works through his one-year probation period.
Matrunics also mentioned that Officer Dan Dorazio received a thank you letter from a resident he followed up with after an incident earlier this month.
“It’s good to get the nice things out in public because our police force does do a lot of nice things,” council president Sam St. Clair said.
Council adjourned the meeting into an executive session where no action was planned afterwards. Its next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
