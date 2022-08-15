Ligonier Borough officials are planning to make permanent outdoor dining changes they implemented to help local restaurants during the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Council on Thursday voted unanimously to continue suspending through the end of 2022 the section of the borough’s sidewalk café ordinance (Section 8-E of Ordinance No. 544) that prohibits alcoholic beverages from being served or consumed in outdoor café areas.

