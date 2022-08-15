Ligonier Borough officials are planning to make permanent outdoor dining changes they implemented to help local restaurants during the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Council on Thursday voted unanimously to continue suspending through the end of 2022 the section of the borough’s sidewalk café ordinance (Section 8-E of Ordinance No. 544) that prohibits alcoholic beverages from being served or consumed in outdoor café areas.
In addition, the borough’s planning commission will work toward amending the sidewalk café ordinance to codify this change.
Council has continuously lifted the alcohol restriction since July 2020 to help Ligonier Borough bistros navigate past indoor dining and capacity limits imposed at the state level.
The planning commission will also look to incorporate into the ordinance council’s decision from August 2020 to allow restaurants to extend their permitted outdoor sidewalk café areas in front of one adjacent business, with the permission of the business and property owners.
All Ligonier Borough restaurants currently have valid sidewalk café permits, renewed annually, according to secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw, which is a requirement to be able to serve adult libations in that space. In addition, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) must approve extending the restaurant’s liquor license to encompass the café area.
Shaw said she received a call from the PLCB concerning a liquor license in process for one Ligonier restaurant with an extended sidewalk café in front of a neighboring business. She learned that in those cases, alcoholic beverages wouldn’t be able to be served at tables beyond that adjoining business’ doorway.
In other business, Ligonier Borough Councilwoman Mariah Fisher thanked a long list of individuals, groups and organizations involved in Ligonier’s second annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, which was part of a nationwide event aimed to build relationships between communities and their police departments and first responders.
Fisher thanked the Ligonier Valley Police officers, council members and Ligonier Township supervisors who served as dunk tank targets. The four Ligonier Valley volunteer fire companies – Ligonier, Darlington, Waterford and Wilpen – donated hot dogs, lemonade and water, Giant Eagle provided popcorn, and Boy Scouts Troop 372 handed out first aid kits.
Ligonier Township contributed a bouncy obstacle course that was a huge hit with the younger crowd. Mutual Aid, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and state Rep. Leslie Rossi also attended National Night Out. Fisher further thanked the borough’s administrative staff and the public works department for prepping the event area and cleaning up afterward.
“I’m looking forward to not having a pandemic next year to delay us from doing it again next year,” Fisher said.
She also reported that since council in June approved the Florida-based Platform Group as project designer for the Friendship Park Phase Two renovations, some additional issues came to light with the Parks and Recreation Committee, which decided to reject the firm’s $22,000 proposal and rebid the project.
Council, in turn, voted 7-0 to affirm that rejection and have the committee create a new request for proposal and solicit new bids.
The project will revamp the old tennis courts between the playground and the baseball and softball fields at Friendship Park into a multi-use recreational facility with pickle ball courts plus a bicycle and skate park.
Council also authorized engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Local Share Account Category 4 Facilities Program grant. If received, the funding would cover stormwater work on an outfall pipe in the area of Millcreek Street.
Councilman Brad Chartier said that Ligonier Borough received $249.86 out of the approximately $1.5 million of unclaimed funds from Pennsylvania’s first round of COVID-19 fiscal recovery payments under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The borough received $79,025 in its first round allocation in 2021, which it invested into a stormwater system repair on Burd Alley, and expects to get that same amount in the second round this year.
Council spent a good portion of Thursday’s meeting answering about a dozen requests related to community events.
With roughly two months to go until the annual Fort Ligonier Days, scheduled for Oct. 14-16, council approved several typical requests from Fort Ligonier Days, Inc. and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce confirming temporary festival areas, sales permits, directional and locational signage, and event banners.
One change for 2022 is that the event’s wine fest is moving to Holy Trinity Parish on West Main Street.
The two organizations are also partnering for the Fort Ligonier Stroll, planned for Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. Council approved use of the Diamond Park, plus similar road closures, detours and meter bags for antique and classic car displays, as well as merchant sidewalk sales – all were permitted for the popular summer Stroll held Friday, Aug. 5.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is working with Ligonier Borough on the road closure permit for the Fort Ligonier Stroll, but street supervisor Ron Ross warned council that the agency is now asking for applications and related paperwork at least eight weeks before any scheduled event.
While council approved the Ligonier Valley Middle School’s annual 5K race scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, it tabled action on New Florence resident Dean Banko’s request to organize another 5K race Jan. 1, 2023, along the Ligonier Valley Trail to benefit Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 (LVHC).
Council determined that Banko would chiefly need approval from the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors for the 5K, as most of the proposed race route lies in the township. The request did not come in front of the supervisors at their Aug. 9 meeting.
Councilman Jordan Frei also suggested proper communication with the entities that would be involved in the race. LVHC Fire Chief Corey Blystone said he knew nothing about Banko’s proposal until he read council’s meeting agenda.
With council’s consent, St. Michael’s of the Valley church will again host its Pet Blessing at Mellon Park from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Council approved a temporary banner at LVRx Pharmacy to promote COVID-19 vaccine awareness from late September through late February.
Officials also granted a request from the Fort Ligonier chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to ring the Town Hall bell for one minute at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, to commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States as part of the Bells Across America celebration.
Council tabled a donation request from Westmoreland Cleanways for a contribution toward its water service upgrade pending the finance committee’s review. The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners are willing to fund a large portion of the $140,000 project, which will install new fire suppression systems in the recycling center’s warehouses, but the nonprofit is asking municipalities to help cover the balance.
Local regulations for political campaign signs were briefly addressed, after council received a resident’s complaint. According to Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance, this class of temporary signs is permitted for all land uses within all zoning districts no earlier than three months before an election and must be removed no later than two weeks after.
Council adjourned Thursday’s meeting into an executive session for personnel matters with no action planned to be taken afterward.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Ligonier Town Hall.
