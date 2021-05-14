Ligonier Borough Council’s public safety and public works committees will study and present a recommendation next month for potentially reducing the speed limit on side streets.
Councilman Jeff Craig on Thursday raised fellow councilman Nate Sylvester’s suggestion to lower the borough-wide speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph.
“Twenty-five seems like a low number until it creeps up to 30 and people are flying past you,” Sylvester said.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger said he was in favor of the possible change, citing West Vincent and Walnut Streets as two thoroughfares where drivers are “pretty quick.”
If council decides to decrease the speed limit, new welcome signs at major entrances to Ligonier Borough could be used to promote the change, Sylvester said.
Councilwoman Mariah Fisher said she noticed that kids are now out in full force in the neighborhoods and felt the speed limit was something to consider.
Councilwoman Judy Hoffer asked the police chief to provide some input on what is involved in changing or enforcing municipal speed limits.
As the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not permit local police to use radar for speed checks, officers must clock drivers using painted lines and a stopwatch, which is difficult to do on side streets where there is no room to park police cruisers, Berger said.
In other business, the public works crew will soon be removing another dying tree from Diamond Park, Fisher announced.
A Japanese zelkova on the southeast quadrant of the Diamond near the ice cream shop will be removed. The tree is one of the newer pair that replaced two sugar maples that died following the Diamond Park renovation in 2018.
Fisher warned council last year about the parks and recreation committee’s concerns over the zelkova’s health. The borough has engaged Bartlett Tree Experts to monitor the Diamond trees and officials plan to make further inquiries on the viability of the remaining foliage.
Repairs continue at Town Hall where the public works department has also been helping restore council chambers to its previous state before a runaway garbage truck slammed into the building last fall.
The brick and trim work is now finished, soon to be followed by completion of the council desk, carpet installation and window framing. The crew is also working on the room’s sound system.
“I can’t thank public works enough for all the work that they’ve done. We’re so lucky to have them and the money that they have saved us with their stepping in and doing so much of this work,” Hoffer said.
Engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group reported he plans to get a cost estimate to add snowguards to the cornice and roof work also ongoing at Town Hall.
Council unanimously approved the reopening of the Town Hall Auditorium, community room and second floor meeting rooms to the public at 50% capacity beginning May 17, following Pennsylvania’s revised coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines for indoor gatherings.
However, council will again meet remotely via Zoom for its June 10 meeting, given its temporary lack of meeting space.
Craig announced that the Ligonier Valley Police Commission received a clean audit for 2020. The police department ended its first two years of operations with a positive fund balance and while Craig could not promise that the borough would not need to increase its budget contribution next year, he said the commission is “working hard in that direction.”
Sylvester hopes to have information in June on what potential COVID-19 relief funding Ligonier Borough could receive through the federal American Rescue Plan.
Council also granted the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce permission to begin planning a “Dog Days” event for Sept. 25, 2022, with details on the schedule, vendors, activities and restrictions to be outlined for final approval closer to the date. While the event will primarily feature pet vendors and not advertise bringing furry friends along, Chamber executive director Amy Beitel said she expected that some pet owners would come with dogs in tow.
Hoffer worried about having animals around small children and strollers, pointing out that the borough does have a prohibition in its Fort Ligonier Days ordinance against having dogs, cats and other pets in town during the annual festival. She felt it could be a similar situation despite the smaller crowd size.
Beitel could not estimate a projected turnout, given the event is still in preliminary stages, but did not expect attendance akin to Fort Ligonier Days.
Fisher said her biggest concern was the “extra treats” that dogs may deposit around the borough and reminded the public to clean up after their pets at all times.
The chamber plans to have volunteers with doggie bags on the corners of the Diamond during the event, Beitel said.
Council also approved Fort Ligonier’s request to use the Loyalhanna Street metered parking lot and the gravel bus lot near GetGo for parking during a May 22 memorial service for Fort Ligonier’s longtime historic restorationist, Brad Mooney, who died in early March after a more than 30-year career preserving the reconstructed French and Indian War fortification.
Council members also commended Karl Horman for the work he has accomplished during his first month as Ligonier Borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer.
Horman’s tasks included approving nine fence, sign and sidewalk permits, removing 38 illegal signs from trees and utility poles, serving eight courtesy notices of violations by mail, and visiting three property owners.
“He’s been hard at it, out there, already making a lot of progress in his new role, so we’re excited about what he’s contributing to the borough,” Sylvester said.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 is always in search of new members, fire chief Corey Blystone reminded the public. He said members are usually at the North Fairfield Street station on Monday evenings after 6 p.m. and encouraged residents to stop by to learn more about what the fire department does and how they can help the organization in ways other than fighting fires and extricating vehicles.
Council’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting was light, with no old or new business to discuss and few pieces of correspondence. Vice president Matt Smith conducted the meeting in lieu of absent president Sam St. Clair.
