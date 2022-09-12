Ligonier Borough officials next month will consider passing an ordinance amendment to permanently allow alcoholic drinks to be enjoyed al fresco at local restaurants.
Council on Thursday night voted 7-0 to consider adopting this proposed ordinance during its next session scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Ligonier Town Hall. The meeting was moved from its regular second Thursday due to Fort Ligonier Days that weekend.
If passed, the ordinance will amend two parts of Section 8 of Ligonier Borough’s sidewalk café ordinance (No. 544), notably deleting the sentence prohibiting the serving or consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants’ outdoor seating areas.
The amendment also adds language allowing bistros to extend their permitted sidewalk café areas in front of one adjoining business, with the permission of the business and property owners and written approval of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Since July 2020 and until the end of 2022, council has continuously suspended the subsection of the sidewalk café ordinance prohibiting adult libations in these outdoor spaces. The move aimed to help Ligonier Borough restaurants challenged by indoor dining and capacity limits previously imposed at the state level during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Council now wants to remove this restriction rather than repeatedly lifting it by motion seasonally or annually.
Alcohol will also be permitted in the basement Community Room at Ligonier Town Hall, as recommended by council’s Town Hall Committee, albeit with some regulations.
Council voted unanimously to revise the rental agreement for the Community Room to allow on-site alcohol to be served by a Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP)-certified bartender with a two-drink limit.
Other requirements include an off-premises catering or special occasion permit, proof of liability insurance with a minimum $1 million coverage listing Ligonier Borough as an additional insured, and a special event or liquor liability policy.
A $100 per day fee for any event involving alcohol will also be applied on top of the standard daily charge.
Councilwoman Judy Hoffer initially proposed a $25 fee, but council favored a higher rate based on the additional paperwork administrative staff will assume.
Groups and organizations interested in renting the Community Room should contact the Ligonier Borough office at 724-238-9852 for more details.
In other business, council passed a resolution to apply for a state Local Share Account Category 4 Facilities Program grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that would fund most of an estimated $530,000 stormwater improvement project for Hazel Alley.
The borough in 2019 applied for funding through a different DCED grant program, but were unsuccessful, engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group recalled.
This particular program distributes gaming revenue from Category 4 licensed gaming facilities in Pennsylvania to eligible municipalities in the host county for projects to improve the quality of life for citizens in that community. Ligonier Borough can apply thanks to Westmoreland County’s Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.
Although there’s no local match required in this round of funding, council agreed to offer 15% of the project cost, meaning the borough would ask for $450,454. Faas said he believed the borough could score higher if it showed it was willing to contribute financially.
“That’s just my feeling. Very often in these types of programs, even if you request the whole thing, they don’t give you the whole thing,” Faas said.
The work would involve 1,040 feet of pipe, seven inlet boxes, three manholes and an outfall structure into Mill Creek.
Councilman Robert Barron pointed out that collapsed outfall pipes are one of the big problem areas causing flooding, where water doesn’t flow into the creek and instead enters residents’ homes.
“I think if we can get that – depending on how much we get – I think it’s a good thing to go for,” councilman Nate Sylvester said about the grant opportunity.
Officials also reconsidered a request they tabled last month for a Set The Year on Fire 5K Race along the Ligonier Valley Trail to benefit Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 (LVHC).
Council granted the use of the baseball field and pavilion at Weller Field for the Jan 1, 2023, event, contingent upon Ligonier Township’s approval of the race, as a majority of the route lies in the township, except a portion of Boquet Street, which would be closed.
The township’s board of supervisors at its Aug. 23 meeting didn’t act on the 5K race. Officials from both municipalities cited concerns with lack of communication between organizer Dean Banko and the local police and fire departments.
However, LVHC fire Chief Corey Blystone said he had been in touch with Banko about the race and that he hoped it would grow into a good fundraiser for the department.
A public hearing is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Oct. 11 for council to review the LVHC’s conditional use application to operate a single family residence at a two-story home it owns on North Fairfield Street within the Diamond business district.
Council also voted to dissolve its appointment of Amber Noel as Ligonier Borough’s animal control officer and instead authorize the Ligonier Valley Police Department (LVPD) to handle animal control and enforce Pennsylvania’s Dog Law.
The department contracts with Sable Kennel, a licensed no-kill kennel based in McKeesport that works with animal rescue groups.
While the LVPD attempts to find lost dogs and reunite them with their owners, at times it doesn’t happen, assistant police Chief Michael Matrunics said.
“For me, I know we may not use it much – you’re going to see that contract out there – but when it’s needed, it’s very nice to have somebody able to come and get the dog and take care of that dog properly for that owner if it’s ever found,” he added.
Council also voted to officially support the Ligonier Valley Police Department in its efforts to legalize its union and official bargaining unit in advance of upcoming contract negotiations.
With the countdown to Fort Ligonier Days a little over a month, council granted merchant sidewalk sales beginning pre-festival on Thursday, Oct. 13, and running through Sunday, Oct. 16, plus approved typical traffic and parking restrictions for the event.
Unfortunately, the Fort Ligonier Days Stroll and classic car cruise slated for Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to lack of time and logistics, Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Beitel reported.
However, Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas announced Ligonier Borough’s town-wide Halloween Trick-or-Treat is set for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
