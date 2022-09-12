Ligonier Borough officials next month will consider passing an ordinance amendment to permanently allow alcoholic drinks to be enjoyed al fresco at local restaurants.

Council on Thursday night voted 7-0 to consider adopting this proposed ordinance during its next session scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Ligonier Town Hall. The meeting was moved from its regular second Thursday due to Fort Ligonier Days that weekend.

