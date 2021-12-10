Ligonier Borough officials are progressing with the sale of an unused wooded property near Laughlintown that the municipality has owned for almost 70 years.
Mark Ferry Auctioneers of Latrobe will conduct a public auction at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in the community room at Ligonier Town Hall. Council on Thursday voted 7-0 to set the date and time.
In November, council members appointed Ferry to handle the sale of 26 landlocked acres located off Nature Run Road in Ligonier Township. The borough bought the forested tract in 1954 as a potential water impoundment area for the Ligonier reservoir but never pursued that end.
Kent Watson Appraisals of Greensburg valued the land at $150,000, as the Bulletin previously reported. Additional details on the property will be available at www.markferryauctioneer.com.
Mark Ferry updated council on his progress since its Nov. 8 meeting, which included hiring a drone service to film Parcel 42, Nature Run Road.
Although the property has not yet been officially advertised outside of the Bulletin’s coverage of the sale, Ferry said four prospective buyers have already contacted him, including an unnamed association that he accompanied during site visits.
Except for a 5-acre creekside hemlock grove, the land has marketable timber, including hardwoods last harvested about 75 years ago. However, consulting forester Ronald Rohall told council last month that the trees are likely worth as much aesthetically and as a buffer for the reproducing trout stream.
Ferry told council that, after talking with Rohall, the timber could be worth about $1,000 to $2,000 per acre, although he did not have a written quote.
While council President Sam St. Clair favored evaluating the timber to provide an extra value for the listing, the special committee appointed to finalize the auctioneer and sales agreements decided not to pursue a formal appraisal.
“Our committee discussed it and we don’t think it’s worth our time or effort to get a lumber appraisal. With the amount of interest we’ve had, I don’t think there’s any reason to spend the money to do that,” councilman Matt Smith said.
In other business, council unanimously accepted the $1.3 million budget for 2022 as presented last month. The draft was prepared by the finance committee and borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw.
Residents will not see a property tax increase next year. Council also passed a resolution keeping the real estate tax rate at 24.5 mills for 2022. One mill brings Ligonier Borough about $17,000 in revenue.
Rising employee costs like health care were offset by increased revenue from earned income taxes, which have been trending upwards over the past several years, leaving the borough with an expected surplus of $178 for next year.
Ligonier Borough will collaborate with Ligonier Township and Laurel Mountain Borough on a plan to replace aging private water lines in the three municipalities and improve water quality and safety for their residents.
Council voted to join with the two other municipalities in an intermunicipal agreement that could help their local governments apply for possible grants, possibly some of Westmoreland County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding earmarked for water improvements.
The goal is to replace small private water lines that have been deteriorating over time and turn the maintenance over to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) or the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA).
Ligonier Township finance officer Bethany Caldwell, who attended Thursday’s meeting to gauge council’s interest in the agreement, explained the intent is to bundle smaller line replacements into a larger project potentially more attractive to funding opportunities.
Caldwell said 66 structures in Ligonier Township plus all of Laurel Mountain Borough are served by private water lines. These residents are mostly MAWC customers although Caldwell told the Bulletin one line near Ligonier Valley High School is connected to the LTMA system.
Ligonier Borough only has one such line that serves six structures at the eastern end of town between East Main Street and Route 30.
“This should eliminate the problem where the lines break and then the residents have to figure out a way to pay to have the repairs done,” Caldwell said.
The Ligonier Township board of supervisors at its Nov. 23 meeting voted to authorize township manager Terry Carcella to draft a joint agreement. Laurel Mountain Borough has also agreed to participate in the project.
Councilman Robert Barron abstained from the intermunicipal agreement discussion, citing a conflict of interest with his employer.
Council approved a resolution to extend the existing charter agreement for the Ligonier Valley Police Department through Dec. 31, 2026, with an automatic renewal of the charter every succeeding year.
The Ligonier Township Supervisors passed a similar resolution at their Nov. 23 meeting.
Smith was also appointed to the Ligonier Valley Police Commission, in place of outgoing councilman Jeff Craig, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Council also voted to have the planning commission weigh in on a series of proposed changes to fence-related sections of the zoning ordinance that have raised questions.
Zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman summarized the potential tweaks, which include: removing language referencing screening for service structures like dumpsters and air conditioning units; updating the swimming pool fence requirements to adhere with Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code; and removing the 10-foot maximum fence requirement in commercial districts and only limiting the fence height in the industrial district.
“If I would go around and issue a notice of violation to everybody that doesn’t have a screen around their dumpster, there’d be 75 people sitting in here asking why. It’s just an unenforceable part of the ordinance,” Horman said.
Smith said council’s planning committee agreed with these changes.
The current zoning ordinance was originally enacted in 2010 and has been amended a few times since then.
The borough will engage an expert designer for the tennis court remodel at Friendship Park. Council approved councilwoman Mariah Fisher’s request to seek proposals from design firms for the project.
The parks and recreation committee has been meeting with community members interested in working on the renovation, according to Fisher.
“We’ve decided that it would be best for us to utilize a professional park designer for the space just so that we make sure that we’re using the space to this best of its ability and getting everything that we’re asking for and hoping for into the project,” Fisher said.
A design proposal would also allow the committee to bring a cost estimate to council, in hopes that the borough could apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant in the spring, she added.
Council also approved the use of Liquid Fuels funds to reconstruct the borough’s salt shed, after a small structural issue was found, according to Barron.
The streets committee has determined that it is not currently feasible to add an ADA-accessible parking space to the 300-block of North Fairfield Street, as requested by resident Judy Marseglia last month.
Barron explained the space would require a lot of planning and funding, given the slope of the sidewalk and curb.
Shaw encouraged the public to complete a survey concerning Fort Ligonier Days that is currently available on the Ligonier Borough website.
Less than three minutes into Thursday’s meeting, solicitor George Welty requested an executive session. Council convened in the back chambers for about 15 minutes but did not take any official action afterwards.
The meeting was the last one for both Craig and St. Clair, whose terms expire at the end of the year. Newly elected council members Jordan Frei and Brad Chartier will assume their seats at the Jan. 3 reorganization meeting.
Fellow council members, borough staff and Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas thanked Craig and St. Clair for their service.
Craig, who was involved with the 2019 consolidation of Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township’s police departments, said his sole term was an enjoyable experience because of the people he worked with during this time.
“It’s really been a great four years. I would encourage anybody that wants to participate in council to do so,” Craig said.
St. Clair served on council from 1995 to 1998 before the borough hired him as mechanic. He returned to council in 2012 following his retirement and again in 2018.
“This probably has been the best council that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. It’s just been a good, solid working group of people for the community, and I think everybody that’s been on council for their participation,” St. Clair said.
