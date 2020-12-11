Ligonier Borough will end a challenging year with a balanced budget for 2021 that avoids a tax increase. Council on Thursday voted 6-0 to approve the more than $1.4 million budget, which keeps the real estate tax rate at 24.5 mills. Each mill brings the borough about $17,000 in revenue.
Councilman Nate Sylvester, who heads the finance committee, cited the loss of GO Laurel Highlands (formerly Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau) as a Town Hall tenant as a big item in the budget that forced some cost adjustments.
“In 2021, we’re going to focus on how we can either backfill a tenant into Town Hall or find another source of revenue,” he told the Bulletin via email before the meeting.
However, the borough will save roughly $13,000 next year by moving its employee health plan to an Affordable Care Act health plan, according to Sylvester.
At the November council meeting, Sylvester noted that Ligonier Borough’s income and expenses both jumped about $89,000 from 2020, leaving a meager surplus of $302.95 for next year, according to the profit and loss budget overview.
The 2021 budget also includes an annual $1,200 contribution to the Ligonier Valley Library, which council voted in favor of continuing. Councilwoman Judy Hoffer was absent and did not participate in the budget or donation votes.
In other financial news, Ligonier Borough also received the maximum $30,000 available to municipalities through the Westmoreland CARES Municipal Support Grant Program, which will help disperse the county’s $31.5 million in federal relief for coronavirus (COVID-19) related expenses.
Planning to sell the former municipal building and police station at 112 North Fairfield Street next year, council voted 4-2 to repeal a Feb. 16, 1938, decision to give Ligonier’s volunteer fire department “absolute control” over the second-floor firemen’s room in the building, which opened that year.
Council in November voted to sell the two-story Colonial Revival-style building due to maintenance costs versus use but needs to work with Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, as the department has had a stake in the building since before it was built.
According to Ordinance No. 187, presented at an Oct. 21, 1936, special session of council, that involved a $20,000 bond issue by the borough for the construction of the new municipal building. The structure would include “quarters for council meetings, the Borough Fire Department and other public agencies…”
Today, the fire department stores equipment in the random ashlar stone veneer building, which it uses every time the whistle blows for an emergency, according to fire chief Corey Blystone.
Councilman Jeff Craig and Robert Barron both voted against repealing the more than 80-year-old resolution.
“It’s not the meeting space. The meeting space is easy; we can meet in the town hall, we can meet in the back of the fire hall if we had to. The issue is where do we put the equipment and the apparatus that we have in there? And that’s not an easy solution,” Craig said.
While the finance committee is committed to selling the building, the borough acknowledges the value of the fire company to the community and will work with the department throughout the process, Sylvester said.
“We don’t need to do it next month. We’re committed to the timing and cooperation of that and making sure that it’s done in a way that doesn’t leave the fire department in a lurch,” he said.
Blystone also mentioned that the fire company is looking to replace its more than 20-year-old equipment — namely a tower and an engine — and has begun the vendor process for the major purchases.
Craig reminded council that the fire department has historically raised money for its equipment plus funded the station on North Fairfield Street. He pointed out that Ligonier has a paid police department and public works crew, but a volunteer fire department, namely because the borough could not afford it, given it would require a 50-60% tax increase to start.
“The value that the fire department brings to the borough is very significant. In 2022, we’ll celebrate our 125th anniversary. So, you think about that —125 years — how much money the fire department has saved the borough, if you want to look at it that way, it’s probably the best value proposition in government,” Craig said.
In other business, council approved a new one-year lease agreement between Ligonier Borough and Fort Ligonier Days Inc. for the 2021 festival.
As in prior years, the agreement allows the borough to lease to the nonprofit organization certain public parking lots, portions of Main Street and Market Street around Diamond Park and Mellon Park, and other public areas for the craft and food booths and other activities.
The borough is not charging FLD Inc. any rental fees in the agreement. However, FLD Inc. will continue to reimburse Ligonier Borough for all police and public works expenses and other services typically provided for the three-day celebration in October.
Borough solicitor George Welty said he worked with FLD Inc. board president Mark Sorice on revising the agreement. One addition was a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic provision that states both the borough and FLD Inc. acknowledge the agreement is subject to Pennsylvania pandemic requirements and that either party may cancel the event.
Officials will inspect the concrete barriers along Bank Alley that are preventing fire trucks from accessing two hydrants on either side of the alley.
The hydrants provide a huge water supply for the borough, according to the fire chief.
“Right now, we’re limited. It’s not totally unusable, but we can’t maximize it because I can’t get a truck through,” Blystone said.
The borough is awaiting repairs to Town Hall, which was hit by a garbage truck in September, causing a large hole in council chambers. Streets supervisor Ron Ross spoke to a structural engineer who determined the barrier was necessary as bricks from the building’s second floor could fall into the roadway.
“We’re just trying to keep it safe in that way,” Ross said. “That’s why we have it that way, just for the safety reason. Those bricks are only held up by a few boards right now, until that building’s repaired.
Council president Sam St. Clair suggested adjusting the angle of the barrier to allow the fire department access to the alley while still blocking the hazard area.
Bethlen Communities chief executive officer Heather Lincoln attended Thursday’s meeting to update council on the continuing care retirement community’s recovery from the “very fragile financial position” she discovered two days after she began her new role in January.
Thanks to assistance from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Bethlen engaged The Hill Group of Carnegie to lead its “financial, operational and governance turnaround,” which involved selling real estate, changing leadership, establishing a new board of directors for 2021, and updating the organization’s articles of incorporation and bylaws, which had not been revised since it was founded as an orphanage at Ligonier’s Park Hotel in 1921.
The new board includes two Ligonier residents plus those from Latrobe, Greensburg and Cleveland. Bethlen also plans to sell additional properties and is working on a master facilities plan, Lincoln said.
Bethlen Communities is a critical part of the Ligonier community — housing as many as 320 residents and employing another 300 people — and wants to become an even larger part, according to Lincoln.
Over the past year, “We’ve really sort of gone through what we call a makeover. We really look very different now than we did back in January,” she said.
Lincoln also addressed how Bethlen has handled the COVID-19 outbreak, which began in March with residents and staff at its Ligonier Gardens facility contracting the virus.
Bethlen has implemented a daily coronavirus task force, has no shortage of personal protective equipment, conducts regular testing of residents and staff, has no COVID-19 infections at Ligonier Gardens and has just a handful of cases at Bethlen Home despite a current 15% community spread rate, Lincoln said.
Also addressing COVID-19 concerns, council plans to continue holding its regular meetings virtually via the Zoom online videoconference application through the first quarter of 2021.
Councilwoman Mariah Fisher implored borough residents to follow all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines while supporting local merchants and eateries, following Pennsylvania’s new business and gathering restrictions announced Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf effective Dec. 12 until Jan. 4.
“As a community, we need to take action and make sure that we are doing our part to protect our neighbors and to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Ligonier has always been able to rise to challenges and is known for being a supportive community, so I urge all residents to wear a mask anytime you are in public or in the company from anyone not in your own household and to continue social distancing,” Fisher said.
“We all know that our merchant, restaurant and volunteer communities have been hurting because of all of the safety precautions so I would encourage our residents to continue supporting our businesses as you are able by shopping online or doing a pick up, ordering gift certificates for the holiday season and getting takeout from our local establishments,” she added.
Some public service announcements concluded council’s last meeting for 2020 before members adjourned into an executive session with no action to be taken afterwards.
Leaf pickup has ended for the year, resulting in the public works crew carrying away 79 loads of leaves this season. Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas also reminded residents of the Ligonier Borough’s snow removal ordinance as “winter is on its way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.