Ligonier Borough officials are looking to fill a newly empty seat on council.
Council on Thursday accepted with regret Councilman Robert Barron’s resignation effective March 16, as he will no longer be a Ligonier Borough resident or taxpayer and thus ineligible to continue in his position.
He’s not going very far, however. Barron, who has served on council since 2020, purchased and is closing on his late grandmother’s house in Ligonier Township the following day.
“I’m 500 feet off the borough line,” Barron told the Bulletin when reached by phone for comment about his future plans. He’ll remain a familiar face around the community as a member of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1.
One thing Barron will take away from his local government experience is the cooperation that existed between the seven-member council and its committees as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial challenges it presented.
“I think one accomplishment was the entire council being able to work together, supporting the fire company, keeping the taxes at the same rate over my three years there, working through COVID together. The best part of that council group is we’re one big team. We all work together,” Barron said of his time on council.
As Public Works Committee chairman, Barron also helped launch council’s investigation into potentially establishing a stormwater authority to address flooding issues in Ligonier Borough.
Council “got some of the groundwork started to start building the foundation of the authority. It’s a long way off, but getting it started, getting it talked about, and getting it fresh in everyone’s mind” was another achievement, Barron said.
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas and council members thanked Barron for his work on council.
“I congratulate you on your move, wish you the best of luck, and thank you for your service to the borough,” Councilman Jordan Frei said.
Council has 30 days to appoint by resolution a replacement to fulfil the rest of Barron’s four-year term through the end of 2023.
Any registered voter who has lived in Ligonier Borough for at least one year prior to a prospective appointment is encouraged to send a letter of interest by March 30 to secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw’s attention at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
If council fails to select a candidate by the 30-day deadline, the borough’s Vacancy Board will have an additional 15 days to appoint the new member. The Vacancy Board chairperson serves on council in the interim. Unfortunately, that position is currently vacant as well.
Council actually accepted Barron’s resignation twice, as he amended his termination date so that the 30-day deadline would not expire before council’s April 13 regular meeting.
In other business, council addressed several infrastructure items on its agenda, first approving the approximate $13,000 purchase of two electric car charging stations to be installed in the metered parking lot on South Market Street near Fort Ligonier.
The borough is receiving a $7,000 rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the investment. Scott Electric in Greensburg will supply the chargers while Schultheis Electric in Latrobe will handle the needed electrical system upgrades also included in the cost.
Street Supervisor Ron Ross said he may need to find alternate roads for Ligonier Borough’s 2023 tar and chip project, as Peoples Gas may be replacing more gas lines at the upper end of town this summer.
Council authorized Ross to seek bids if and when he can select other roads to tackle, and pursue repairs of the sidewalk along the metered parking lot on North Market Street near the Ligonier Valley YMCA.
As the Public Works garage roof may be reaching the end of its life, council approved Councilman Brad Chartier’s request to have Tuscano-Maher Roofing Inc. re-inspect the Bunger Street building to see what may have changed since its 2020 evaluation.
At the time, the company gave the roof a five- to seven-year lifespan, Chartier said, suggesting that officials begin planning for repairs or a total replacement.
With a records room overflowing with paperwork, council also unanimously passed a resolution declaring its intent to dispose of old records according to the Pennsylvania Municipal Records Manual.
That cleared the way for officials to also pass a second resolution outlining their initial records purge list, which includes: right-to-know requests prior to 2020; bank statements, canceled checks, and deposit slips prior to 2016, payroll tax returns including federal, state, and local tax returns prior to 2019; unemployment applications prior to 2021; paid parking tickets and associated late letters prior to 2021; lien letters prior to 2022; employee timesheets prior to 2019; budget work papers prior to 2016; W-2 and 1099 forms prior to 2018; recordings of public meetings used to create minutes prior to 2021; obsolete storm drain VHS tapes from 2003-07, and outdated natural gas maps from 2002.
Council tabled action on Frei’s suggestion to reduce a merchant display permit fee as it wasn’t included on the agenda.
The borough currently charges businesses in the Diamond Commercial (C1) and General Commercial (C2) zoning districts $15 for an annual permit that allows them to display store merchandise on the sidewalk within 30 inches of the public right of way. Frei suggested dropping that fee to $5.
“We’re not talking about a ton of money coming out of the borough and I know it’s not a ton of money out of businesses as well, but the way I see it, if you own a business, every dollar counts, particularly in retail,” Frei said.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger announced that a repeat donor has funded the department’s recent purchase of new handguns that will be put into service around April 1.
The new 9mm SIG Sauer handguns are replacing the older .357 SIG Sauer models and will save the department about 60% of the cost in ammunition, according to Berger.
Ligonier Borough will host a two-day spring Dumpster Days recycling event Friday, April 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Public Works garage at 301 Bunger St.
For $5 per carload or $10 per pickup truckload, Ligonier Borough residents with valid IDs can drop off their recyclables except for the following prohibited items: paint, pressurized cans, hazardous materials, items containing dirt, concrete blocks, plaster, fiberglass insulation, shingles, household garbage, broken glass and grass clippings.
The borough will accept intact electronics such as televisions and computers. A $20 fee applies to any appliance containing refrigerant. Passenger/light truck tires are $3 per tire off the rim and $4 on the rim.
Council members also recognized Abigail’s Coffeehouse’s silver anniversary, as they unanimously granted owner Dianne Stewart’s request to display a 2-by-6-foot banner celebrating 25 years in business in 2023.
“Congratulations on 25 years, that’s wonderful,” Councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Ligonier Town Hall.
