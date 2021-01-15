Ligonier Borough is in search of a new zoning officer.
After more than six years issuing permits and ensuring that conditional use plans adhere to the borough’s zoning ordinance, among his other duties, zoning officer Rick Schwab has resigned.
Council on Thursday regretfully accepted Schwab’s resignation, effective immediately. He had served in the role since October 2014.
Council president Sam St. Clair thanked Schwab for his “vigilance” to Ligonier Borough and praised the “outstanding job” he did during his term.
“I have mixed emotions about this, but I think that the job that Rick’s done for us over the years and his tenure and everything he’s done for us, I think he deserves a really big ‘atta boy’ at the very least,” St. Clair said.
Schwab did not wish to make a statement on his resignation when reached for comment.
Borough officials will accept letters of interest at the Ligonier Town Hall office for the zoning officer position as well as for another vacancy: code enforcement officer.
Council did not reappoint Shawn Knepper as code enforcement officer for 2021.
Councilman Matt Smith encouraged any borough residents interested in either or both positions to apply.
“Somebody could probably do both if they really wanted to. That’s a possibility,” Smith said.
Council typically makes its annual appointments during its first meeting of the year. The seven-member board unanimously reappointed secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw, solicitor George Welty of Welty & Welty LLP, and engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group to their positions for 2021.
Shaw will also continue as Ligonier Borough’s Right-to-Know officer and pension plan chief financial officer, plus its delegate for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs and the Act 32 Tax Collection Committee.
Other annual appointments included: Delisi, Keenan & Associates as auditor; David DeRose as zoning hearing board counsel; Robert Bell as vacancy board chairman; Mark Sorice as Uniform Construction Code Appeals Board counsel; Corey Blystone as fire chief; Steve Barron as emergency management coordinator (pending Gov. Tom Wolf’s approval); Greg Sullenberger as assistant emergency management coordinator; Amber Noel as animal control officer; Merle Musick of American Building Inspection Services and TKL Code Inspection Services as building code inspectors; and councilman Jeff Craig to a four-year term on the Ligonier Valley Police Commission.
Council also approved the 2021 budget for the Ligonier Valley Police Department. Ligonier Borough will pay $275,343 in six installments for its portion of the budget, while Ligonier Township will contribute $681,257, as previously reported.
The township’s board of supervisors in December also approved the police budget, which maintains the same funding levels for 2021 as in 2020.
The police department is now back to the full staff it had at the beginning of 2019, with its recent hiring of two full-time officers.
Craig also recognized police Chief John Berger’s appointment as president of the Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police Association.
Council’s other annual business included re-enacting several finance-related ordinances for 2021: Real Estate Transfer Tax (1%), Wage Tax (0.5%), Per Capita Tax ($5.00), Amusement Tax (5%), and LST Tax ($52.00).
Berkheimer Tax Administrator will continue to collect Act 511 and LST Taxes, with Pennsylvania Municipal Service Co. (PAMS) collecting the Per Capita Tax. PNC Advisors will manage the Police Pension Fund and Guyasuta Investment Advisors will handle the Town Hall and Parks and Recreation Funds.
Officials also approved a list of depositories for Ligonier Borough funds: BNY Mellon Bank, Citizens Bank, Commercial Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank, PNC Bank, Somerset Trust Co. and Standard Bank.
Council further accepted the authority and municipal bidding thresholds for 2021 released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry: purchases and contracts below $11,500 require no formal bidding or written/telephonic quotations; those between $11,500 and $21,300 require three written/telephonic quotations; and those over $21,300 require formal bidding.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to safely resuming some of its popular community events in 2021, including Soup’s On! and summer Sunday evening band concerts.
Council unanimously granted the chamber permission to use sidewalks and parking areas around the Diamond and one block of East and West Main streets for Soup’s On! from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Restaurants will set up their soup stations on the sidewalks rather than inside the shops to alleviate indoor crowds as part of the chamber’s coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures. Diamond Park itself will not be used for the event.
Council also agreed to block off the northeast quadrant of the Diamond to traffic for the 71st season of the Sunday Evening Band Concerts, scheduled from May 30 to Aug. 22.
A brief discussion ensued on how to address new regulations from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) that may require the borough to apply for individual permits for each concert. Streets supervisor Ron Ross planned to follow up with PennDOT to see if the borough could submit a blanket permit for the entire season.
Either way, Berger assured council that they will be able to secure PennDOT permission for the concerts.
After delays with the borough’s insurance company, repairs have finally begun on the Town Hall wall that was struck by a runaway garbage truck in September, according to councilwoman Judy Hoffer.
The parks and recreation committee is looking to host an outdoor public forum in April to gather input on how to renovate the tennis courts near Friendship Park, councilwoman Mariah Fisher reported. The meeting has been repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents should also be aware that PennDOT will be installing traffic counters in Ligonier Borough from January through April as part of a state-wide data-gathering initiative for potential safety improvements. The counters are not for speed enforcement or any road projects, according to the notice sent to the borough.
Council paused Thursday’s meeting to conduct an executive session to discuss personnel issues but did not take any official action afterwards. St. Clair also announced that council members Fisher, Smith and Robert Barron would comprise a new fire committee.
Ligonier Borough Council will host its regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, except during Fort Ligonier Days and Veterans Day, when those monthly meetings will be held on Mondays instead: Oct. 4 and Nov. 8.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month except for November and December, when it will meet on the third Tuesday due to the holidays.
Both boards will continue to broadcast their meetings via the Zoom online video conferencing system at least through the first quarter of 2021, while Town Hall remains closed to the public because of COVID-19.
