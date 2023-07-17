Ligonier Borough is once again in search of a new zoning and code enforcement officer.
Council on Thursday night announced that Karl Horman resigned from the part-time position, which he has held for more than two years.
Horman told the Bulletin after the meeting that he needed to make more time for his kids as they are getting older and he becomes more involved in their extracurricular activities.
“It’s a challenging job in itself. While it might be thankless, it is good that you are serving the community, in keeping Ligonier, Ligonier,” Horman said when asked what he enjoyed and what was challenging about his time as zoning officer.
Both Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas and council President Matt Smith thanked Horman for his service.
Anyone interested in applying for the zoning and code enforcement job is asked to send a letter of interest to council’s attention at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Candidates do not need to be Ligonier Borough residents. Experience with zoning law or municipal governments is preferred, but not required.
Horman plans to stay on as zoning and code enforcement officer until council finds a suitable replacement. One issue he remains involved with is a pair of vacant houses on North Fairfield Street whose rundown conditions have become a nuisance to neighbors.
Debbie Campayno and other residents of North Fairfield and Elm streets at council’s June 8 meeting vented their ongoing frustrations with the dilapidated and rodent-infested states of both properties, which the Bulletin identified in its prior meeting coverage as 312 and 316 N. Fairfield St.
Campayno returned Thursday to request an update on the borough’s progress with addressing these properties. She previously described deteriorating foundations, window damage, and breeding wildlife that has taken up residence in and between the two houses, one of which she has dubbed the “Groundhog Mansion.”
There has been some improvement in the past month, as both lots were mowed, but the groundhog-populated property still has overgrown brush and weeds, broken windows, and continuously migrating animals through the neighborhood, according to Campayno.
Horman reported that he would be sending a letter requiring proof of a rodent-free pest inspection for one property, but was getting “kickback” from the legal owner of the second, which will take additional time to resolve.
“We’re taking steps forward for you,” Smith told Campayno.
Even if pest control is successful, if these houses aren’t sealed, the problems will continue, Campayno believes.
“We have to stay on it, we have to continue to keep it in the public eye. We don’t know what we have to do to get this accelerated because four years is way too long,” Campayno said. “We are pleading with the council to really do what you need to do to help us, because we shouldn’t have to live like this anymore, it’s just been really difficult and it’s not fair.”
In other business, Ligonier Borough will use two sizable grants for stormwater infrastructure upgrades and new lighting and generator equipment.
Councilman Brad Chartier announced that the borough was awarded a $220,000 county water and sewer grant that will address an eroded outfall pipe on Hazel Alley. The borough will need to match that amount for the project.
The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners in June gave nearly $8.8 million for water and sewer system improvements from the total $105.3 million the county received for COVID-19 pandemic relief through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Ligonier Borough also received a $95,000 grant from The Scott Foundation that will fund new LED lighting and portable and permanent generators at the Public Works Department garage on Bunger Street.
Chartier also mentioned that a new electric vehicle ordinance is being drafted. The borough has been approved for funding for two charging stations that will be installed in the metered parking lot on South Market Street near Fort Ligonier.
Another project underway is replacement of the public works garage roof. Engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group said the contract documents are now complete, so council plans to open bids at its August meeting.
After tabling action last month, council unanimously approved the lists of temporary festival areas and individual and organization sales permits for the 2023 Fort Ligonier Days.
Questions arose at council’s June meeting about whether local businesses outside of the designated festival zones could participate in sales.
Fort Ligonier Days Inc. board member and festival committee chairman Jack McDowell explained to council that having specific areas for the sale of merchandise and food is the best way that both the committee and borough officials can keep control of the annual event.
“We can’t just willy-nilly let anybody open anywhere with anything,” McDowell said, adding that the committee examines all the festival areas after each Fort Days. “It’s a great event, I think it’s one of the greatest small town festivals in the area. But it takes a lot of restrictiveness so it doesn’t get out of control.”
Council also approved several live music requests, including one for Harvest Church Musicians to perform on the bandstand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, and another for Mountaintop Faith Ministries to host a gospel concert on the Diamond from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
Fox’s Pizza also asked to close its parking lot for free evening concerts from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, during Fort Ligonier Days.
“I don’t know what anybody else thinks, but when you walk around Ligonier and there’s entertainment on that Diamond, it’s pretty special,” Councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
With its summer calendar heating up, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is now looking toward fall and holiday event planning. Council unanimously approved the Chamber’s requests to host the Second Annual Bark in the Boro Sunday, Sept. 24, utilize lampposts around the Diamond for the Annual Scarecrow Contest Oct. 19 through Nov. 6, and hold the Pumpkin and Spice Festival Saturday, Oct. 28.
The Chamber is also promoting the Ligonier Wholidays Weekend Dec. 2-3, with a Let’s Get Ready to Crumble Cookie Walk Saturday and the traditional Town Wide Open House Sunday. Council also granted permission for both events.
Residents have been mixing garbage and grass in with the compost bags the public works crew picks up weekly around the borough, according to Ligonier Borough Street Supervisor Ron Ross.
These prohibited materials could jeopardize Ligonier Borough’s leaf and brush collection with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, he warned council.
The borough’s compost pile is located behind the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County wastewater treatment plant, between Loyalhanna and Mill creeks, so grass clippings that may have been treated with chemicals could also have an environmental impact.
“Leaves, hedge trimmings, stuff like that, put in the bags. Put the garbage in your cans,” he told the public.
The next Ligonier Borough Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Ligonier Town Hall.
