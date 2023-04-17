Now that Ligonier Borough officials have approved a design for Friendship Park Phase II, the next step is securing funding to pay for the nearly $1.7 million recreation project.
Council at its April 13 meeting voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to apply for a $332,200 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rehabilitation and Development Program.
The borough will have to provide a matching $332,200 if awarded the DCNR grant, Councilman Nate Sylvester explained. $32,200 of its commitment will be covered by in-kind services from the public works department.
Sylvester thanked Laura Manion for spearheading the DCNR grant application, as well as Jennifer Cooper, who are both part of the community advisory group involved with Friendship Park Phase II.
He said the Parks and Recreation Committee would be meeting with the community group soon to brainstorm ideas to reach their overall $1.8 million fundraising goal.
“We had a great discussion with a community leader in State College Borough where they are doing a similar project in size and scope. They’ve been fundraising for a couple of years so we kind of got lessons learned from them and what’s gone well, what challenges they’ve had,” Sylvester said.
Early last week, Ligonier Borough also applied for a $20,000 grant from the Ligonier Valley Endowment for the Friendship Park Phase II project.
In March, council approved a master plan from Trafford-based landscape architect Richard Rauso for a new multi-use recreational complex near the playground at Boquet and North Fairfield streets to feature a basketball court, two pickleball courts, a tennis court with additional pickleball lines, a skate and bike park with pump track, updated restrooms and picnic pavilion, more tables and benches, and a partial perimeter sidewalk.
The borough is also seeking money for infrastructure needs. Council members voted unanimously to ratify the submission of a letter to Westmoreland County revising a funding request for a stormwater improvement project on Hazel Alley.
Council in September had passed a resolution to apply for a Local Share Account Category 4 Facilities Program grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The borough didn’t get the award, but the county reached out to inform the municipality of other available stormwater funding, according to Jan Shaw, secretary-treasurer.
The letter requests $220,000 with Ligonier Borough matching another $220,000. While the Hazel Alley project is now smaller in scope than what was originally planned, the borough is pursuing any help they can get for that area, Shaw said.
Council also voted to accept the low bid of $17,120 from Andy Queer Construction to repair a portion of the sidewalk along the metered parking lot on North Market Street (Lot A).
Officials next month plan to open bids for the borough’s upcoming tar and chipping road work. Street Supervisor Ron Ross confirmed that the project will focus on about 19,000 square yards at the lower end of town to avoid any Peoples Gas line construction.
Roads targeted include Bunger Street, East and West Vincent streets, East and West Wellington alleys, Magnolia Street, North Avenue and Boyd Street. The borough typically alerts residents via the Savvy Citizen app when each road is addressed, and Ross said they may also go door-to-door to let them know when to remove their cars from the street.
Council also voted unanimously to authorize engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group to design the specifications of a roof replacement for the public works garage on Bunger Street, which has received an F grade from Tuscano-Maher Roofing Inc.
Ross said he felt converting the flat roof to a peaked truss roof would be cheaper for the borough in the long run, given he was quoted $93,000 to resurface the weakened tin with a rubber layer.
Council voted unanimously to reduce the cost of an annual merchant display permit from $15 to $5, per Councilman Jordan Frei’s suggestion.
The permit allows businesses in the Diamond Commercial (C1) and General Commercial (C2) zoning districts to display store merchandise on the sidewalk within 30 inches of the public right of way. The borough has two active permits currently.
“This is not a huge chunk of money from the borough,” Frei said. “It probably doesn’t mean a whole lot to business owners, but I think they can use the money better than we can.”
In other business, council approved several correspondence requests, including: advertising signs for the National Day of Prayer May 4; road closures for the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 donor appreciation event May 13; a deejay during the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s (LVCC) Wine, Whiskey and Sweets walk May 13; a glass blowing demonstration for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s (LVCC) Summer in Ligonier block party July 22, and bandstand use and road closures for the LVCC’s The Stroll Aug. 11.
Regarding a request from Seton Hill Child Services to host a free to the community Friday Night Out event at Friendship Park June 8, council granted permission, but explained that while the group is welcome to use the space, it can’t be generally reserved as a public park.
Now that spring has arrived, Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas asked borough residents to keep their grass trimmed. Ross also noted that brush pickup has begun on Monday mornings.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger also reminded the public to keep their cars locked and do not leave keys in their vehicles, pointing to a recent stolen car that was recovered in Pittsburgh.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Ligonier Town Hall.
