Now that Ligonier Borough officials have approved a design for Friendship Park Phase II, the next step is securing funding to pay for the nearly $1.7 million recreation project.

Council at its April 13 meeting voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to apply for a $332,200 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rehabilitation and Development Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.