After a more than six-month hiatus, the Ligonier Borough Planning Commission met remotely this week to recommend approval of two separate plans to revert a former commercial property to residential and establish a multi-use yoga studio and short-term rental.
Cheryl and Paul Saunders wish to divide the first floor at 114 North Market St. into a yoga studio and single-unit rental. The couple would live in the existing second-floor apartment of the former Ligonier Hardware building.
The Saunders’ mixed-used plan requires a conditional use permit, which the planning commission on Tuesday recommended council approve by a vote of 4-0. Planning commission member Jeff Markle was absent. The group met via the Zoom online video conferencing service.
Paul Saunders said the property’s dimensions — 22-by-160-feet — prompted the couple to consider a way to break up the odd-sized space on the building’s main floor.
Saunders said they would add a side entrance to the proposed dwelling, comprising a living area with kitchen and one or two bedrooms, that would be rented like a hotel room or Airbnb lease, subject to Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance.
Aesthetics-wise, the couple plans to retain a historic look for the living quarters with exposed brick and the original ceiling. No common areas would be shared with the yoga studio facing North Market Street.
Zoning officer Rick Schwab said this type of combination residential and commercial use is common in the borough, citing several previously approved plans.
Schwab confirmed there are at least four available parking spaces on an adjoining lot, when planning commission member Peter Fitzner asked about sufficient parking for the building.
The planning commission also unanimously recommended approval of a separate subdivision application.
The former McDowell’s Dry Cleaning at 211 North Walnut St. is a nonconforming commercial site within a residential district. Property owner Sandra Mellon plans to subdivide three 40-foot lots that comprise two tax-map parcels and reconsolidate the land into two 60-foot parcels primed for single family houses.
Scott Gongaware, representing Mellon, explained that all existing buildings — a house, attached garage and shed — would be demolished and that they planned to apply for public sewer and water access for the two new lots.
Joe Davis of Ross Surveying said the subdivision plan was fairly straightforward and that the resulting lot sizes and setbacks comply with the zoning ordinance.
Schwab has already drafted a certificate confirming the zoning change for the tracts from a non-conforming storage use to R-1 residential, which would forever revoke the former business use. Most of the properties along Walnut Street are single family dwellings.
He said that the conversion of the property from non-conforming to residential should please neighbors who disputed the previous use.
Attorney Mark Sorice guided the subdivision discussion in lieu of solicitor George Welty, who recused himself as Mellon is a client of his.
The two recommended subdivision and conditional use permit applications will now go to Ligonier Borough Council for final approval.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first remote session for the planning commission during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its first overall since February. Its next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m Oct. 27.
