The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission returned after a months-long hiatus this week to discuss blighted properties and what – if any – authority the commission has in prompting homeowners to fix them.
Newest planning commission member Karen Lynn, who Ligonier Borough Council appointed in February, raised concerns Tuesday night about properties around town she’s noticed are in disrepair, blighted or abandoned.
“In not doing anything and just letting it all go by and hope that they will take action and repair their properties, we’re not servicing all the homeowners around them,” Lynn said. “What can we do to get the homeowners to bring their homes into compliance under our existing laws?”
While the planning commission has no enforcement power, and local government can’t regulate a property’s aesthetics, Ligonier Borough does have a property maintenance ordinance. This law, which is separate from the zoning ordinance, covers items including brush, grass and weeds; garbage and recycling; snow and ice removal, and unlicensed vehicles.
Solicitor George Welty explained that any complaints are investigated by Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Karl Horman, who can cite property owners who violate the ordinance. If not addressed, the borough can escalate the matter to the office of Magisterial District Court Judge Denise Snyder Thiel.
The planning commission does not have the authority to cite homeowners for failing to comply with the property maintenance ordinance, Welty said, although any individual can file a complaint as a private citizen.
Horman and his predecessors have had past success speaking with residents about taking care of their property maintenance issues, according to Welty.
“While there’s still properties that fail to meet this (ordinance), there has been a fair amount of instances where Karl’s been able to get things rectified as well,” council representative Nate Sylvester said, pointing to Horman’s work with addressing junk cars in Ligonier Borough.
Welty advised the planning commission against identifying any of the properties in question. Borough Secretary-Treasurer Jan Shaw said Horman, who could not attend the meeting, was aware of five such examples. At least one is under foreclosure, Welty said.
“I really want to clean up these eyesores in town that have been sitting here for years, since I moved back to town five years ago,” Lynn said. “I think we need to take action, not as a planning commission, but however legally we can do this.”
The planning commission also briefly discussed properties that Ligonier Borough maintains but does not own – one is Franklin Street Extension, an unopened road, and the second is a highway right of way along U.S. Route 30 near West Loyalhanna Street where the local Boy Scouts troop holds an annual Christmas tree sale.
Lynn suggested the borough consider leasing or selling these small, non-buildable areas to generate income. However, they aren’t owned by the borough and they’re not taxable parcels or assigned a unique tax map number.
“As a council member, I appreciate the thought on interesting ways to create revenue, because that’s something that the council does kind of wrestle with. I don’t know if that’s the purpose of the planning commission, to generate those ideas, maybe more public comment at a council meeting, or discussions with council members,” Sylvester said.
In other business, the Ligonier Borough Planning Commission also reorganized for 2023, reelecting Peggy Shepler as chairwoman and selecting Peter Fitzner as vice chairman. Tuesday’s meeting was its first since December 2022, due to lack of agenda. The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Ligonier Town Hall.
