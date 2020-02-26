To date, Ligonier Borough has not formally considered regulating short-term vacation rentals listed in online marketplaces such as Airbnb and HomeAway.
However, the topic continues to come in front of the borough’s planning commission.
The planning commission on Tuesday again dismissed the idea of drafting zoning rules for short-term rentals of single-family homes or their individual rooms in Ligonier Borough.
Citing no apparent problems with existing rentals in town — more than a dozen are currently listed on Airbnb.com — last June the commission decided to continue studying this use before considering a new ordinance or zoning ordinance amendment.
Ligonier Borough resident and attorney Richard Flickinger resurrected the topic at the planning commission’s September meeting and on Tuesday returned with some lingering questions.
Flickinger asked if and how the zoning ordinance addresses short-term vacation rentals as a residential use. He pointed out that this use is not specifically mentioned in the list of possible residential uses and asked if it falls under the category “all other residential uses not otherwise listed.”
“I’m not against Airbnbs. I’m not against them. I am against them just being anywhere and being totally ignored in your enforcement of the ordinance. I would really be unhappy if some Airbnb opened up next door to me, I would be. And I just think it behooves you to address it,” Flickinger said.
“I just fail to see the logic here. You say it’s something new, it’s not included and yet the ordinance does include any use that isn’t included anywhere else,” he continued.
Solicitor George Welty maintained that short-term rentals are not defined or regulated in the zoning ordinance, which was adopted in 2010, before this new lodging trend developed.
The ordinance does address hotels, motels and bed and breakfast accommodations. Hotels are a conditional use in three commercials districts. Motels are a conditional use in the general and highway commercial districts. A bed and breakfast is permitted in the village residential and general commercial districts and a conditional use in the multi-family residential district (R4). All three have their own definitions.
Welty said that developing an ordinance for short-term vacation rentals is not an easy endeavor, using the city of Los Angeles as an example, which spent years developing one that finally went into effect in 2019.
With only three office employees, he asked how Ligonier Borough could maintain a registry of rental properties.
Other natural questions arise, such as how you would determine the duration of a short-term stay and separate owners who intermittently lease their primary home while away from those who buy a secondary residence strictly for rentals, according to councilman and planning commission member Matt Smith.
“Right now I currently don’t think there’s a problem, in my opinion,” Smith said. He argued that short-term rentals are self-regulating, as their bookings depend on positive reviews from renters, creating incentive for owners to maintain these properties.
“The borough council has not asked us to address this and from what we talked about last time, my understanding is that the planning commission doesn’t have any desire on its own to address the issue unless the borough council were to ask us to,” planning commission member Peter Fitzner said.
Fitzner and his wife, Ginny, have operated a single-family home at the corner of North Grant and West Vincent streets as a short-term rental since 2015.
In other business, the planning commission reorganized for 2020, reappointing Peggy Shepler as chairwoman and Jeff Markle as vice chairman.
Zoning officer Rick Schwab reported that the borough’s relatively new small cellular wireless communications systems ordinance is already in use, as Crown Castle of Canonsburg applied for an installation on North Market Street near the Ligonier Valley YMCA. The borough is awaiting the company’s response to comments in the engineering review.
The planning commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 24.
