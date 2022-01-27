Ligonier Borough aims to fix several zoning ordinance issues uncovered by its zoning and code enforcement officer.
The borough’s planning commission on Tuesday voted to recommend a proposed ordinance that amends multiple sections of the current zoning ordinance (No. 545), which was first adopted in July 2010.
Zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman summarized the potential revisions, which include removing a reference to commercial districts from a section on fence regulations for accessory buildings and structures, thus limiting a 10-foot maximum fence height for rear and side yards to the industrial district only.
Ligonier Borough only has two areas zoned light industrial/warehouse: its public works facility on Bunger Street and a substation behind Weller Field.
Horman explained that the suggested tweaks were spurred by a neighbor squabble in the C-2 general commercial district where one resident discovered it was legal to erect a 10-foot fence in that zone.
“I just didn’t feel that it was appropriate in a C-2 — and you can look at all the C-2 and imagine if they put a 10-foot fence around some of these places — I didn’t feel that was appropriate for that. I think there would be a lot of issues there,” Horman said.
The C-2 district encompasses blocks along Main and Market streets surrounding the central Diamond commercial district, as well as parcels at the western end of town.
Another change would better align the borough’s swimming pool regulations with Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code (UCC). The revised section would require an above-ground pool to be enclosed by a fence in accordance with the UCC plus a locking ladder, and an in-ground pool to be bounded by a lockable six-foot fence.
Above-ground pools standing four feet high would not need a fence, just the locking ladder to prevent entry under the UCC standards, according to Horman.
Ligonier Borough’s current zoning ordinance does not differentiate between the different types of swimming pools and directs that all be enclosed by a 6-foot fence or other enclosure, which is confusing to homeowners who already have fences around their properties, Horman explained.
“I’m just trying to get that part of the ordinance in line with what the state requires,” he said.
Other updates remove references to and subparagraphs regarding service structures from screening and landscaping requirements, which Horman felt was an “unenforceable piece of an ordinance.”
The present zoning ordinance requires that all service structures, including dumpsters, air conditioning units and propane tanks, be fully screened either on all sides or all but one side if the structure is frequently moved.
“What was happening was I was getting a lot of complaints about people not having proper screening around dumpsters. So I went around and looked and counted at least 50 dumpsters and thought, ‘If I send 50 people letters about not having a screen around dumpsters, we’re going to have 50 people sitting in here at a council meeting complaining about screens around dumpsters,’” Horman said.
“I don’t think anybody wants me going around writing people up for not having bushes around their air conditioners. It kind of seems ridiculous,” he added.
Solicitor George Welty also noted that the dumpster screening requirement could cause access problems for garbage haulers.
Council in December requested the planning commission’s review of the proposed ordinance and will now consider setting a public hearing on the zoning amendment.
In other business, the planning commission reorganized for 2022, re-electing Peggy Shepler as chairwoman and the absent Jeff Markle as vice chairman. Member Peter Fitzner also returned this year.
Councilman Nate Sylvester replaced council president Matt Smith as council’s representative on the planning commission as he now heads the planning and personnel committee.
However, the five-member board now has a vacancy as former member Jack Fry did not wish to be reappointed for a new term.
Any residents interested in serving on the planning commission should contact the Ligonier Borough office at Town Hall at 724-238-9852 or ligonierboro@comcast.net.
Reviving a past planning commission topic, Sylvester reported that council’s planning committee is working with Horman and Welty on addressing short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO in Ligonier Borough, given updates in Pennsylvania case law, although they have nothing yet to present.
In 2019, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania upheld an ordinance in Hamilton Township, Monroe County, prohibiting exclusive short-term rentals in the single-family residential zoning district.
Sylvester said his preference would be to make short-term rentals an exception or change the use of the R1 single-family residential district to explicitly allow that use under the zoning ordinance.
“We’ve taken the position that we don’t want to start kicking out any short-term rental. We see it as a positive for the community in terms of people visiting Ligonier and enjoying Ligonier, understanding that there’s a spectrum. Some can be a nuisance as well,” Sylvester said at the meeting.
