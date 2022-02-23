During a quick but efficient meeting this week, the Ligonier Borough Planning Commission recommended a pair of subdivision plans for approval.
Pamela Graham, owner of Fat Daddy’s Place on Route 30 West, wants to separate the restaurant and another dwelling from her adjacent residence at 313 West Loyalhanna St.
Surveyor Joe Davis of Ross Surveying on Tuesday explained that Graham’s deed describes three parcels encompassing four town lots from the old McFarland Plan of West Ligonier.
The subdivision would create two lots of 0.276 acres and 0.265 acres from the three tax map numbers.
Solicitor George Welty confirmed that the plan meets the borough’s zoning requirements, including a needed variance to shift the division line between the two resulting tracts.
The Ligonier Borough Zoning Hearing Board in September unanimously approved Graham’s appeal for relief from the required 10-foot minimum side yard setback in the R-1 single family residential district under the zoning ordinance. By moving the boundary between her home and business about 9.5 feet toward Fat Daddy’s, the restaurant would then sit only 6.5 feet from the new property line.
Davis described the second plan he presented as a fairly straightforward subdivision for Linus Gick, one of three trustees for the Gabriella R. Gick Third Party Special Needs Trust, the owner of a corner lot at East Church and Naugle streets.
The plan divides the 10,800-square-foot property into two equal lots of 5,400 square feet each, one with a two-story house and the other with a dilapidated frame and brick building that was once a donut shop.
Gick plans to potentially sell the home fronting East Church Street and also renovate the former bakery along Naugle Street, according to Davis and Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Karl Horman.
The two proposed lots both meet the 4,000-square-foot minimum for single-family detached in the R-2 two-family residential district.
Ligonier Borough Council will now consider the two subdivisions for final approval.
The planning commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
