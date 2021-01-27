Ligonier Borough’s planning commission began the new year by recommending a subdivision plan in the Diamond district that separates two commercial buildings onto individual lots.
A quorum of commission members met remotely over Zoom on Tuesday to discuss the subdivision request for adjacent buildings at the corner of West Main and North Fairfield streets.
Moseye Properties LLC owns both 138 West Main St. and 106 North Fairfield St. — the two commercial properties involved in the subdivision. Song of Sixpence women’s boutique and My Honeybee gift shop share space on West Main, while Roman’s Pizzeria is slated to occupy the North Fairfield location.
However, these two buildings actually sit on the same tax parcel. Moseye wants to shift the boundary line between the North Fairfield and West Main properties and separate the structures, surveyor Ronald Regola explained.
The resulting lots would then measure 4,260 and 6,540 square feet — well above the minimum 1,500 square feet required for properties in the C1 Diamond Commercial district under Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance.
Solicitor George Welty confirmed the subdivision plan was in order and that no variance was needed.
The planning commission voted to recommend council approve the subdivision. Ligonier Borough Council will consider the application at its Feb. 11 meeting.
In other business, the planning commission also reorganized for 2021, reappointing both Peggy Shepler as chairwoman and Jeff Markle as vice chairman.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission will meet as needed on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m, except in November and December, when it will meet on the third Tuesday instead because of the holidays. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23.
